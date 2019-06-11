Celebrity Birthdays, June 11-17
JUNE 11
Joe Montana, athlete (63)
JUNE 12
Dave Franco, actor (34)
JUNE 13
Chris Evans, actor (38)
JUNE 14
Donald Trump, US President (73)
JUNE 15
Neil Patrick Harris, actor (46)
JUNE 16
Trevor Wentworth, singer (26)
JUNE 17
Paulina Rubio, singer (48)
Guess who?
I am an actress born in Israel on June 9, 1981. My breakthrough role featured me in a film about a professional killer. I have appeared in “Star Wars” films as well as a psychological thriller about a ballet dancer.
Answer: Natalie Portman
