Horoscopes, June 11-17
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Start sorting through things, Aries. You have many irons in the fire and not much time to get things done. You might have to call in a backup team to help out.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Relationships take work, Taurus. You have to put in the effort if you want to see yours blossom to its full potential. Schedule some time to spend with your sweetheart.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, everyone at work needs to pitch in to get a job done. If you feel like you are putting in more of the effort than others, you may need to speak up.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Put a strong face on if upsetting news comes your way, Cancer. You're tough enough to get through it, and you may need to take a leadership role.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
Leo, don't throw in the towel when things do not go your way. Simply find another work-around or tactic that may prove a path to success. Keep trying.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
A few things are coming up that will be completely out of your control, Virgo. Letting go of the reins can be good for you once in a while. And you may learn a thing or two.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
You are doling out tons of advice lately, and it suits you, Libra. Others want to know your opinion on many different things, and you are ready and willing to offer it to them.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
"When life gives you lemons, make lemonade." Why not turn it into lemon meringue pie instead, Scorpio? Really put a positive spin on the situation, and you'll feel better.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
Investigate some travel options that can get you away for a little bit, Sagittarius. A change of scenery can do you good, and you will feel reinvigorated after your trip.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
After a bumpy start, the week will smooth out quite nicely and can prove very enjoyable for you, Capricorn. Invite some friends over or go out for happy hour.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
It is time to put yourself first, Aquarius, even though that's not always your style. Find some interests and let work slide for a little while so you can recharge.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Be sure to periodically check your on your finances, Pisces. If much has been flowing out, you may have to curb spending for a little bit.
