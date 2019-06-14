CLOSE

Jeff Leigh (Photo: Photo provided)

1. Jazz at the Center for the Arts

Marco Island Center for the Arts presents Jeff Leigh, a classical and crossover jazz violinist.

Leigh teaches at the Village School in Naples and has played with the Naples Philharmonic for the past 10 years. He is part of the local jazz duo Gypsy Sojourn that performs hits of the 20s and 30s.

This musically cool concert “with a little bit of everything” takes place from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Thursday, June 20, at Marco Island Center for the Arts. Reserve your seat now. The ticket price is $25 for members of the Marco Island Center for the Arts and $30 for non-members.

For reservations call the Art Center at 239-394-4221 or visit marcoislandart.org.

2. Senior Softball pickup games

The Marco Island Senior Softball League has resumed play at Winterberry Park on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Pick-up games are scheduled each of those days at 10:15 a.m. Anybody interested in a friendly game of softball can participate, with all skill levels welcomed. While the minimum age for regular league games is 55, age limits are not strictly enforced for pick-up games.

Information: 239-642-2930.

3. Color, curiosity and creativity

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view “Where Will Color Take You” exhibition of 19 artists that have used clay, glass, fiber, paint, paper, photography and found objects to create multicolored artwork.

Third: “Wood Duck In Color” by John Hutson. (Photo: Image provided)

The show runs from now through June 25, and is on display from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. to 4:00 pm.

In the La Petite Galerie: Actor, photographer and digital artist Victor Caroli is exhibiting his artful photography. Information: marcoislandart.org.

