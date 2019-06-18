CLOSE

JUNE 18

Blake Shelton, singer (43)

JUNE 19

Macklemore, rapper (36)

JUNE 20

Nicole Kidman, actress (52)

JUNE 21

Chris Pratt, actor (40)

JUNE 22

Meryl Streep, actress (70)

Meryl Streep attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Frazer Harrison, Getty Images)

JUNE 23

Jason Mraz, singer (42)

JUNE 24

Lionel Messi, athlete (32)

Guess who?

I am a singer/songwriter born in New York on June 21, 1985. I received my first recording contract at age 20 while performing at a local club. My breakout love song propelled me to fame in 2011.

Answer: Lana Del Rey

