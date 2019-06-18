Celebrity Birthdays, June 18-24
JUNE 18
Blake Shelton, singer (43)
JUNE 19
Macklemore, rapper (36)
JUNE 20
Nicole Kidman, actress (52)
JUNE 21
Chris Pratt, actor (40)
JUNE 22
Meryl Streep, actress (70)
JUNE 23
Jason Mraz, singer (42)
JUNE 24
Lionel Messi, athlete (32)
Guess who?
I am a singer/songwriter born in New York on June 21, 1985. I received my first recording contract at age 20 while performing at a local club. My breakout love song propelled me to fame in 2011.
Answer: Lana Del Rey
