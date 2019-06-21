CLOSE

1. Monday: Happy Hour for Hope

Marco Island Meals of Hope announced its June Happy Hour for Hope will be hosted by the Marco Island Historical Society at Rose History Auditorium, from 5 until 7 p.m., June 24.

In addition to a terrific spread courtesy of Da Vinci Ristorante, attendees on June 24 will be able to participate in a wide variety of games such as corn hole, bowling and horseshoes.

Entertainment will be provided by Konstantino. Happy Hours for Hope are part of the yearlong fundraising effort for Marco’s Meals of Hope.

Marco Meals of Hope is a joint effort of Kiwanis, Noontime Rotary and Sunrise Rotary Clubs.

Information: mohmi.org or meals-of-hope.org.

2. Ongoing: Camp Mackle and Camp Stellar

From 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Cost $700 for the entire summer, $80 weekly or $20 per day. Grades one through five only.

For grades six through eight, there’s Camp Stellar, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

3. Friday: Glory of the Grape

Wine and food pairings hightlight this annual event.

From 5 until 8 p.m., Friday, June 21 at the Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort & Spa, 560 S. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Stock photo of a grapevine. (Photo: Getty Images / iStockphoto)

Tickets are $60 per person. Purchase tickets at the Marco Island Chamber of Commerce or by calling 239-394-7549.

