Plastic bags, which can reside in the environment for at least 50 years, pose risks to the health of many birds and mammals. (Photo: unkas_photo, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

1. Thursday: Breakfast with the Birds

From 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 27, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples.

Learn about the impact plasticware can have on seabirds in Southwest Florida. Adam DiNuovo, the Shorebird Stewardship Program Manager for Audubon Florida, will present.

More: WOW To Do List: Uncle Sam's Sand Jam, more

Event features lecture along with coffee, pastries and juice. Cost: $15. Registration is required.

Information: rookerybay.org/calendar.

2. 'Mamma Mia!' at Sugden

June 26 through July 28 in Blackburn Hall at Sugden Community Theater, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. Cost $45.

Sensory-friendly performance 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9. Sensory-friendly tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and educators. 239-263-7990.

Information: NaplesPlayers.org.

3. This weekend: E-City parade

Historic Everglades City is always first – the first Collier County seat and the first in the area to celebrate Independence Day.

A highlight of the Everglades City Independence Day celebration is the patriotic parade, featuring swamp buggies and golf carts. (Photo: Special to the Sun Times)

The annual free family-fun festival to commemorate America's founding will be on Saturday, June 29. The opening ceremony is at 10 a.m. on the steps of City Hall (the former County courthouse). That is followed at 10:30 a.m. by the patriotic parade around the little city.

The theme this year is “Hats Off to America” and there are prizes for the best entries which may be anything from golf carts to swamp buggies. And, new this year, there is a prize for the best hat!

The celebration continues in McLeod Park when booths open at 11 a.m. featuring hotdogs and sodas, bake sale, face painting, arts and crafts vendors, raffles, kiddies' best dressed contest, and playground games. In the evening the grand finale is the fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Information: Dottie at 239-695-3781 or evergladeshistorical.org.

