Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Celebrity Birthdays, June 25-July 1
I am an actor born in Georgia on June 27, 1999. I made my feature film debut at age 10 in a movie called "Get Low."
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Celebrity Birthdays, June 25-July 1
Marco Eagle
Published 5:02 a.m. ET June 25, 2019 | Updated 7:34 a.m. ET June 25, 2019
CLOSE
JUNE 25
Angela Kinsey, actress (48)
More: Horoscopes, June 25-July 1
JUNE 26
Nick Offerman, actor (49)
JUNE 27
Khloe Kardashian, reality star (35)
JUNE 28
Elon Musk, entrepreneur (48)
JUNE 29
Nicole Scherzinger, singer (41)
JUNE 30
Cole Swindell, musician (36)
JULY 1
Missy Elliott, rapper (48)
Guess who?
I am an actor born in Georgia on June 27, 1999. I made my feature film debut at age 10 in a movie called "Get Low." However, it took a series featuring zombies to propel me to mainstream fame.
Answer: Chandler Riggs
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/06/25/celebrity-birthdays-june-25-july-1/1512373001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.