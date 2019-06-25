CLOSE

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, are you up to stepping outside of your comfort zone? Embrace the challenge and try something completely different from your normal routine. You just may like it.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Let problems flow over you like water off of a duck's back, Taurus. Worrying will only make things worse, and it's completely unproductive anyway.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Work on nurturing a relationship that has been pushed to the side for some time, Gemini. Rekindling communication is a great way to start things off anew.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Keep an open mind when someone presents an idea to you, Cancer. It's easy to blow it off without a thought, but you should be more amenable to listening and advising.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Now may be the time to share responsibilities with others, Leo. This is especially true if you are facing deadlines and simply cannot meet them in time.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Accept help when it is offered, Virgo. This makes helpful people feel good that they can do you a service. You will have an opportunity to reciprocate in time.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Not everyone is on board with your new plan, Libra. You may have to present it a few times before you get a few takers. Be persistent to win others over.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, even though it seems like there are many obstacles in your path, you will be able to get through relatively unscathed if you have the right people on your side.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, relaxation is essential right now, as you have had many things on your plate. Do not feel like you are slacking off if you take some time to give yourself a break.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Let others in your family know how you are feeling. You don't have to put on a show or mask your emotions, Capricorn. They'll love and support your decisions.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Have faith in your decisions even if they don't entirely make sense on paper, Aquarius. You will have a line of supporters waiting in your corner in no time at all.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, things are changing rapidly in your life and you may feel like you have to play catch up. Target some areas to focus your attention.

