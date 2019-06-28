CLOSE

1. Saturday: E-City celebrates early

Historic Everglades City is always first – the first Collier County seat and the first in the area to celebrate Independence Day.

The annual free family-fun festival to commemorate America's founding will be on Saturday, June 29. The opening ceremony is at 10 a.m. on the steps of City Hall (the former County courthouse).

That is followed at 10:30 a.m. by the patriotic parade around the little city. The theme this year is “Hats Off to America” and there are prizes for the best entries which may be anything from golf carts to swamp buggies.

And, new this year, there is a prize for the Best Hat!

The celebration continues in McLeod Park when booths open at 11 a.m. featuring hotdogs and sodas, bake sale, face painting, arts and crafts vendors, raffles, kiddies' best dressed contest, and playground games. In the evening the grand finale is the fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Information: Dottie at 239-695-3781 or evergladeshistorical.org.

2. Uncle Sam’s Sand Jam and fireworks

Celebrate Independence Day Island-style with Uncle Sam’s Sand Jam at Resident's Beach (parking is limited, must be a member). Registration for the day's activities commences at noon, July 4.

The fun and games began at 1 p.m. Kids of all ages can participate. There’s hoola hoops, tug of war, limbo, hot dog eating, and patriotic swimwear contests along with face painting and a DJ.

Food and beverages are available at the pavilion and tents along the beach thanks to the Marco Island Civic Association (MICA) and Paradise Grill.

End the day with the fireworks display at 9 p.m.

3. Starts Monday: ‘Artist as Activist’

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view the provocative “Art for Social Justice” exhibition of award-winning artists Judith Carlin, Pat Kumicich and Nic Provenzo.

"Silent No More" by Pat Kumicich. (Photo: Image provided)

The three artists in this show use their art as a medium for awareness as they challenge the big issues of our time to raise critical consciousness and motivate individuals to promote social change. This exhibition interweaves such hot-button issues as addiction, body image, gun reform, homelessness, immigration and the #MeToo movement. The show runs from July 1 until 30, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Second Tuesday: The opening reception called “Second Tuesday” is from 5:30 until 7 p.m., July 9. No reservations are required. There is a suggested $10 donation for non-members.

In the La Petite Galerie: The work of Jan Fontecchio Perley is exhibited. For her, each living thing has a story. And when that story catches her eye, she teases it out with oil paint and bristle brushes and palette knives.

Information: marcoislandart.org.

