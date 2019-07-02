CLOSE

(Photo: Quentin Roux/Sun Times)

1. Thursday: The Fourth of July on Marco Island

Celebrate Independence Day Island-style with Uncle Sam’s Sand Jam at Resident's Beach (parking is limited, must be a member).

Registration for the day's activities commences at noon, July 4. The fun and games began at 1 p.m. Kids of all ages can participate.

There’s hoola hoops, tug of war, limbo, hot dog eating, and patriotic swimwear contests along with face painting and a DJ.

Food and beverages are available at the pavilion and tents along the beach thanks to the Marco Island Civic Association (MICA) and Paradise Grill.

End the day with the fireworks display at 9 p.m.

2. Saturday: Beach cleanup

Friends of Tigertail quarterly beach cleanup, 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., Saturday, July 6, headquartered at the Tigertail Beach kiosk in the county park on the northwest corner of the island.

Not only can you beautify the beach, said Friends’ stewardship chair Susan LaGrotta, you can help remove plastics from the environment before they find their way into the stomach of a sea turtle or a dolphin.

Information at friendsoftigertail.com.

3. Friday: Summer of Science: Burrowing owls

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples.

Pair of adult burrowing owls (Photo: Jean Hall/Special to the Eagle)

There is no cost. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Information: Rookerybay.org/calendar or 239-530-5940.

