“Stop Fighting” by Judith Carlin. (Photo: Image provided)

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view the provocative “Art for Social Justice” exhibition of award-winning artists Judith Carlin, Pat Kumicich and Nic Provenzo.

“We must never forget art is not a form of propaganda; it is a form of truth,” said John F. Kennedy.

The three artists in this show use their art as a medium for awareness as they challenge the big issues of our time to raise critical consciousness and motivate individuals to promote social change. This exhibition interweaves such hot-button issues as addiction, body image, gun reform, homelessness, immigration and the #MeToo movement.

"Peace and Justice Memorial" by Nic Provenzo. (Photo: Image provided)

For Carlin, Kumicich and Provenzo they have realized that “art can often say what words cannot.” And there is much that is needed to be said, to make people stop, look and listen, and to become socially aware. In the July exhibition, the artists reach people in an everyday environment, in this case the Art Center’s gallery, and challenge them with issues that people may want to ignore. The “Art for Social Justice” exhibition provides a window into our complex, historical period.

Judith Carlin’s focus in her colorful acrylic paintings is the concept of togetherness. Her art illustrates problems in our society and the hopes and solutions for a better future. Quilter and artist Pat Kumicich uses fabric for her voice. Pat said “Working in the art quilt medium allows me to express my innermost feelings about our world, the times we live in, and the human condition.” Photographer Nic Provenzo is interested in challenging the comfortable notions of “White Middle Class America” at every opportunity afforded him.

"Silent No More" by Pat Kumicich. (Photo: Image provided)

All the artwork is for sale in the Lauritzen & Rush galleries and the smaller gallery, unless otherwise noted.

The show runs from July 1 until 30, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The opening reception called “Second Tuesday” is from 5:30 until 7 p.m., July 9. No reservations are required. There is a suggested $10 donation for non-members.

In the La Petite Galerie the work of Jan Fontecchio Perley is exhibited. For her, each living thing has a story. And when that story catches her eye, she teases it out with oil paint and bristle brushes and palette knives.

Information: marcoislandart.org.

