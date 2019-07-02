Celebrity Birthdays, July 2-8
JULY 2
Larry David, TV producer (72)
JULY 3
Andrea Barber, actress (43)
JULY 4
Mike Sorrentino, reality star (37)
JULY 5
Adam Cole, wrestler (30)
JULY 6
Kevin Hart, comic (40)
JULY 7
Jim Gaffigan, comic (53)
JULY 8
Milo Ventimiglia, actor (42)
Guess who?
I am an actor, screenwriter and director born in New York on July 6, 1946. I spent the early part of my acting career on the brink of homelessness. However, that all changed when I shot to fame in 1976 playing an Italian boxer from the streets.
Answer: Sylvester Stallone
