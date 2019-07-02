CLOSE

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, you have a few questions but not too many answers. Seek the help of others as you try to answer your questions and be sure to thank them for their cooperation.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, a friend has something to confide, so make sure you are ready to hear what this person has to say. It is alright to be a little apprehensive.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Try to focus your thoughts on positive things, Gemini; otherwise, negativity can be overwhelming. If need be, make a gratitude journal that can help you express your feelings.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, if work has been taking up too much of your time, you may need to schedule a few days off and focus on recharging yourself. Enjoy some well-earned rest and relaxation.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

You may need to get a few people on your team in order to come out ahead, Leo. It always helps to have some extra support in your corner and a cheering squad.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, you may soon realize that you are pouring a lot of energy into something that does not feel rewarding. Take some time to reconsider the path you're on.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, someone close to you appreciates all the support you have been offering, even if he or she isn't able to say it often enough. Keep on being the best version of you.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

If it seems like you can't turn off your brain, Scorpio, you are not alone. Others may feel overstimulated, and you can seek them out for some advice.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Tackling too many projects at the same time is a recipe for burnout, Sagittarius. This week you have to slow the pace down a bit or call in some reinforcements.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

A new chapter in your life could be unfolding soon, Capricorn. Don't be surprised when certain opportunities come your way in the next few days.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, someone close to you may be going through a difficult situation. All you can do is be as supportive as possible over the next few days.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Explore several creative possibilities to figure out what path may appeal to you, Pisces. Once you zero in on an activity, make it yours.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/07/02/horoscopes-july-2-8/1584106001/