JULY

‘Artist as Activist’

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view the provocative “Art for Social Justice” exhibition of award-winning artists Judith Carlin, Pat Kumicich and Nic Provenzo. The three artists in this show use their art as a medium for awareness as they challenge the big issues of our time to raise critical consciousness and motivate individuals to promote social change. This exhibition interweaves such hot-button issues as addiction, body image, gun reform, homelessness, immigration and the #MeToo movement. The show runs from July 1 until 30, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Information: marcoislandart.org.

Second Tuesday: The opening reception called “Second Tuesday” is from 5:30 until 7 p.m., July 9. No reservations are required. There is a suggested $10 donation for non-members.

In the La Petite Galerie: The work of Jan Fontecchio Perley is exhibited. For her, each living thing has a story. And when that story catches her eye, she teases it out with oil paint and bristle brushes and palette knives.

Essentials of Digital Photography Workshop

From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. This class covers the essentials of digital cameras. Learn how to use a camera's shutter, aperture, ISO control and the drive modes to create images with impact and creativity. No previous camera or photography experience is necessary. Registration required. $55. Information: Rookerybay.org/calendar. 239-530-5940.

photographer camera dslr photo person portrait photographing girl joy make photography taking concept - stock image (Photo: scyther5, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Summer of Science: Horseshoe crabs

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Rookerybay.org/calendar. Information: 239-530-5940.

Summer of Science: Pythons

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Rookerybay.org/calendar. Information: 239-530-5940.

Computer coding for kids

Marco Island Center for the Arts has partnered with Logiscool to offer classes for youth in coding, programming languages and technologies this summer in the Art Center’s Digital Media Lab. The first Logiscool started in Budapest, Hungary in January 2014 and has now more than 60 locations in 11 countries. Coding is a basic literacy in the digital age. Having children learn coding at a young age helps them with communication, creativity, math and writing. Classes are July 22-26 and are $200 per student; space is limited. To register call the Art Center at 239-394-4221 or go to www.marcoislandart.org/children-summer-programs.

‘All In The Timing’

“All In The Timing” By David Ives, a Reader’s Theater performance will be from 7 until 8:30 p.m., on Sunday, July 21. This production includes five plays directed and performed by talented community theater lovers. Reader’s Theater is a style of theater that involves no costumes, props, or memorization of lines. A great way to get involved with community theater. Tickets are $12 and available from TheMarcoPlayers.com or 239-642-7270.

Breakfast with the Birds – Stewardship and Citizen Science

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Learn about how average people around Southwest Florida are working together to protect local bird populations. Adam DiNuovo, the Shorebird Stewardship Program Manager for Audubon Florida, will present. Event features lecture along with coffee, pastries and juice. $15. Registration is required. Information: rookerybay.org/calendar.

Elder Q&A

The YMCA of South Collier in cooperation with Burzynski Elder Law of Naples will present an ‘Elder Law Q&A Session’ at the Marco campus from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Thursday, July 25. During this presentation, legal planning for long term care will be discussed and eligibility for government benefits like Medicaid and the VA. There will be an opportunity for your questions. Light refreshments will be provided. YMCA of South Collier-Marco YMCA is located at 101 Sandhill Street, Marco island. Information: email at pld@burzynskilaw.com or call 239-434-8557.

Summer of Science: Sharks

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Rookerybay.org/calendar. Information: 239-530-5940.

‘Coffee with a Cop’

An opportunity for you to interact with Marco Island police officers from 7:30 until 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 24, at Wake Up Marco, 912 North Collier Boulevard, Marco Island. Information: 239-389-3966.

Marco Church invites children to ‘Roar VBS’

A summer kids’ event called Roar VBS will be hosted at Marco Church from July 29 to Aug. 2. At Roar, kids discover that God is good even when life get wild! Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Wild Bible Adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of God’s love, and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Each day concludes with the Safari Celebration that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Kids at Roar VBS will join a missions effort to provide nutrition packets and health checkups for moms and babies in need in Zambia, Africa. Roar is for kids from K through five and will start with a free dinner at 5:30 p.m. and then VBS will run from 6 to 8 p.m. each day. To register your child for the week, go to www.marcochurch.com. Information: 239-394-8186.

ONGOING

‘Building A Dream’

Entitled “Building A Dream,” the exhibit is the 25 year history of the Marco Island Historical Society. The exhibit will be on display from now through Sept. 26, in the museum’s Sandlin Gallery thanks, in part, to a generous grant from the Island Country Club Charitable Foundation. The exhibit tells the story of what began as a small-but-passionate friends’ group ultimately resulted in the construction of an award-winning institution now staffed by a team of career professionals. This exhibit celebrates the 25th anniversary of the MIHS by looking back at its history, exploring not only how the organization’s role has changed since its establishment, but also asking the visitor where it goes from here. The museum is located at 180 South Heathwood Drive, Marco Island.

Camp Mackle and Camp Stellar

From 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Cost $700 for the entire summer, $80 weekly or $20 per day. Grades one through five only. For grades six through eight, there’s Camp Stellar, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

Summer Youth Art Classes

Marco Island Center for the Arts announces the classes for the 2019 Summer with Art Youth program. This is a time where ages 6-14 can explore, discover and develop their visions. These June and July classes will emphasize imagination and creativity through maturing of a youth’s artistic skills. Instructors are teaching professionals and artists with diverse backgrounds in the arts. The Marco Island Shell Club will also be teaching a three-day class on Shell Art. Classes include: Mixed media art, shell art, create and design with anything, basic clay, story building with digital media; mini clay creations (Polymer); collage mania; creating with felt, collage and paper mache and fantasy architectural design. The digital media classes are for 10-14 years old. For full class descriptions go to marcoislandart.org or stop in at the Art Center, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. To register for classes call Marco Island Center for the Arts at 239-394-4221 or online at marcoislandart.org. Space is limited.

Senior Softball

The Marco Island Senior Softball League has resumed play at Winterberry Park on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Pick-up games are scheduled each of those days at 8:15 a.m. Anybody interested in a friendly game of softball can participate, with all skill levels welcomed. While the minimum age for regular league games is 55, age limits are not strictly enforced for pick-up games. Information: 239-642-2930.

Seacrest art exhibit

Through Aug. 8, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free with regular admission. Rookery Bay Research Reserve partner Seacrest Country Day School will display student art featuring the theme “Water” in the Environmental Learning Center Gallery. Information: Rookerybay.org.

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit www.theMIHS.org.

Calling all friends over 60

Join the Marco YMCA and Our Daily Bread Food Pantry for a free lunch the third Wednesday of each month at Marco Lutheran Church. With the support of local restaurants, businesses and sponsors, a luncheon (free of charge) is open to all area residents “60 or better.” Each monthly event includes a time for networking, lunch, a program, and door prizes. Rides are also offered. Information: 706-566-8532.

Science Saturdays

From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. the last Saturday of each month at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Registration is not required. Regular admission fees are $5 for adults, $3 for children 6 to 12 and free for Friends of Rookery Bay members and children under six. A food truck will be on site. Information: Rookerybay.org.

Karate

Adults and children are welcome. Location is the Racquet Center and is on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:45 p.m. The Shima Dojo is taught by Sensei Laurie McCardle. This style of karate is the traditional Okinawan style of Seibukan Shorin-Ryu karate, teaching discipline, builds character and confidence, promotes mental and physical strength and most importantly students learn self-defense. Information: 239-642-0575.

English classes

From 6-8 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at the Pelican Community Center, 5800 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. Free. Themes include: transportation, a day at the beach, summer vacation, Independence Day, etc. Coffee and iced tea will be provided. Information: call/text 239-307-7336.

Healthy living program

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, Zen Center, 1250 U.S. 41 N., Suite 205, Naples. Nora Van Houten will teach a “Sit, Stretch & Restore” yoga class. Drop-in fee is $7. Nora is a registered nurse, certified Kripula yoga and meditation teacher. She specializes in leading active adults safely and effectively to practice physical yoga postures, breathing exercises and relaxation techniques for integrating body, mind and spirit. Information: noravanh@gmail.com.

Walking tour of Naples Historic District

At 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Palm Cottage, 137 12th Ave. S., Chickee Pavilion, Naples. Two-hour tour including alleys and Naples Piers. $16 adults; $10 members; free for children 10 and younger. Reservations required. 239-261-8164.

Historic tours at Koreshan State Park

10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Koreshan State Park, 3800 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan settlement, its structures and gardens. Join our guided walking tours and learn about these idealistic pioneers. The walking tour is about an hour and a half. Guided tours are $2 for adults, $1 for children under 6 years of age and can be purchased at the Ranger Station 239-992-0311.

Dog’s Night Out

From 6 to 8 p.m. the first Thursday of every month, now through April, in the courtyard near Haagen-Dazs at Coconut Point Mall, 23106 Fashion Drive, Estero. Bring your pet to play and enjoy activities, vendors, exclusive offers and more. Shopcoconutpoint.com. 239-992-9966.

Christian Motorcyclists Association

At 11 a.m. the second Saturday of every month in the upstairs meeting room at the Naples Harley Davidson, 3645 Gateway Lane, Naples. All are welcome to monthly meeting and rides 239-267-9070; CMAser6.org/FL/SouthernServants.

Ten Thousand Island Waverunner Guided Excursions

Daily Tours at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Marco Island Watersports, with three locations, JW Marriott Marco Island, Hilton Marco Island and Marriott’s Crystal Shores Marco Island. 90-minute tours. Experience the native wildlife that resides in the mangrove forests while expert tour guides teach about the nature and geography of the region. $225 plus tax, singles or doubles. Check in a half-hour before departure. 239-642-2359.

Kid’s dolphin watch, sightseeing cruise

At 10 a.m. Saturdays, Pure Florida Naples at Tin City, 1200 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. The 1.5-hour children’s cruise provides an entertaining environment for young ones to learn about the Southwest Florida environment and to observe the variety of wildlife present on the waters, such as dolphins, pelicans, eagles and many other animals. While registration for the children’s cruise is free for youth 12-years-old and younger, all children must be accompanied by an adult. Adult tickets are $39 per person. Information: 239-494-5595.

Lupus support

The Marco/Naples lupus support group meets the third Saturday of each month at Physicians Regional Medical Center, 8300 Collier Blvd, Naples. Meetings are held from 10:30 a.m. until noon in the Palm Dining Room. Open to all patients, families and interested parties. Learn to live and cope with Lupus, get current information. Contact Marilyn, 239-398-4800 or Jan, 239-389-2749.

Round Robin Tennis

Round Robin Tennis is available at various times and days for men and women at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island. Eight clay courts are available. Round Robins are free to Marco YMCA members and $15 for community participants. Players must register to play in Round Robins. Registration or information: 239-394-3144, ext. 224.

