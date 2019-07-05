CLOSE

“Stop Fighting” by Judith Carlin. (Photo: Image provided)

1. Second Tuesday: ‘Artist as Activist’

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view the provocative “Art for Social Justice” exhibition of award-winning artists Judith Carlin, Pat Kumicich and Nic Provenzo.

The three artists in this show use their art as a medium for awareness as they challenge the big issues of our time to raise critical consciousness and motivate individuals to promote social change.

This exhibition interweaves such hot-button issues as addiction, body image, gun reform, homelessness, immigration and the #MeToo movement. The show runs from July 1 until 30, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Information: marcoislandart.org.

The opening reception called “Second Tuesday” is from 5:30 until 7 p.m., July 9. No reservations are required. There is a suggested $10 donation for non-members.

2. Monday: Essentials of Digital Photography Workshop

From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples.

This class covers the essentials of digital cameras. Learn how to use a camera's shutter, aperture, ISO control and the drive modes to create images with impact and creativity. No previous camera or photography experience is necessary.

Registration required. $55. Information: Rookerybay.org/calendar. 239-530-5940.

3. Saturday: Beach cleanup

Friends of Tigertail quarterly beach cleanup, 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., Saturday, July 6, headquartered at the Tigertail Beach kiosk in the county park on the northwest corner of the island.

File: Beach cleanup veteran Katie O'Hara. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Corresponden)

Not only can you beautify the beach, said Friends’ stewardship chair Susan LaGrotta, you can help remove plastics from the environment before they find their way into the stomach of a sea turtle or a dolphin.

Information at friendsoftigertail.com.

