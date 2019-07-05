3 To Do: 'Art as Activist,' more
1. Second Tuesday: ‘Artist as Activist’
Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view the provocative “Art for Social Justice” exhibition of award-winning artists Judith Carlin, Pat Kumicich and Nic Provenzo.
The three artists in this show use their art as a medium for awareness as they challenge the big issues of our time to raise critical consciousness and motivate individuals to promote social change.
This exhibition interweaves such hot-button issues as addiction, body image, gun reform, homelessness, immigration and the #MeToo movement. The show runs from July 1 until 30, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Information: marcoislandart.org.
The opening reception called “Second Tuesday” is from 5:30 until 7 p.m., July 9. No reservations are required. There is a suggested $10 donation for non-members.
2. Monday: Essentials of Digital Photography Workshop
From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples.
This class covers the essentials of digital cameras. Learn how to use a camera's shutter, aperture, ISO control and the drive modes to create images with impact and creativity. No previous camera or photography experience is necessary.
Registration required. $55. Information: Rookerybay.org/calendar. 239-530-5940.
3. Saturday: Beach cleanup
Friends of Tigertail quarterly beach cleanup, 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., Saturday, July 6, headquartered at the Tigertail Beach kiosk in the county park on the northwest corner of the island.
Not only can you beautify the beach, said Friends’ stewardship chair Susan LaGrotta, you can help remove plastics from the environment before they find their way into the stomach of a sea turtle or a dolphin.
Information at friendsoftigertail.com.
