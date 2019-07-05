CLOSE

The turkey sub from Publix. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

In just over a year, I’ve eaten at nearly every food establishment Marco Island has to offer. There’s one I eat at regularly, but it never occurred to me that it was newsworthy; until I mentioned it to a few colleagues.

Publix is known to many as a place to go and buy the raw materials needed to prepare a meal. But the deli inside the store is competitive with nearly any freestanding one you’ll find in Southwest Florida; especially when it comes to two items in particular: the chicken tenders and the sub sandwiches.

Offerings from the Publix deli. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

First and foremost, I always specify that I want the Boar’s Head meats; the best! Two of my favorite subs are the turkey and the ultimate, a combination of tavern ham, turkey breast and roast beef.

If you are willing to wait for it to be sliced, you can have your choice of any of the deli cheeses. And it’s worth the wait as the precut cheese tends to lose flavor the longer it has been cut.

If you’re really picky, you can request fresh cut meat as well. But if time is of the essence, you can preorder your sub online and pick it up at your leisure.

The ultimate sub from Publix. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

You also have your choice of breads, Italian, wheat or whole grain.

As for the tenders, Publix has some of the best around – short of a trip to Popeyes and KFC. All white meat and an amazing batter highlight this incredible chicken; even through the price is by pound and can come with sticker shock.

There’s also a chicken tenders’ sub for those who like to have their cake and eat it too.

The Publix deli is also a great place to pick up pre-packed sides like macaroni and potato salad, baked beans and more.

The sandwich station at Publix. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

And if you want the complete package; don’t forget to stop by the bakery for some choice dessert. We like the tres leches, flan and wide assortment of cakes and pies.

Publix, where shopping may be a pleasure; but eating from the deli is pure joy.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Publix

Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N Collier Blvd #401, Marco Island

239-642-2202

Shops of Marco, Address: 175 S Barfield Dr, Marco Island

239-394-3371

Publix.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/07/05/watts-dinner-choice-cuts-publix-deli/1628245001/