"Peace and Justice Memorial" by Nic Provenzo. (Photo: Image provided)

1. Second Tuesday: ‘Artist as Activist’

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view the provocative “Art for Social Justice” exhibition of award-winning artists Judith Carlin, Pat Kumicich and Nic Provenzo.

The three artists in this show use their art as a medium for awareness as they challenge the big issues of our time to raise critical consciousness and motivate individuals to promote social change.

This exhibition interweaves such hot-button issues as addiction, body image, gun reform, homelessness, immigration and the #MeToo movement. The show runs from July 1 until 30, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The opening reception called “Second Tuesday” is from 5:30 until 7 p.m., July 9. No reservations are required. There is a suggested $10 donation for non-members.

In the La Petite Galerie: The work of Jan Fontecchio Perley is exhibited. For her, each living thing has a story. And when that story catches her eye, she teases it out with oil paint and bristle brushes and palette knives.

Information: marcoislandart.org.

2. Seacrest art exhibit

Through Aug. 8, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free with regular admission.

Rookery Bay Research Reserve partner Seacrest Country Day School will display student art featuring the theme “Water” in the Environmental Learning Center Gallery. Information: Rookerybay.org.

3. Summer of Science: Horseshoe crabs

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free.

Horseshoe Crab at Pickering Beach during spawning season. (Photo: Louis Mason)

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Rookerybay.org/calendar.

Information: 239-530-5940.

