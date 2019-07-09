Share This Story!
Celebrity Birthdays, July 9-15
I am an R&B singer born in Canada on July 11, 1996. I wrote poetry and did theater as a child and eventually developed a YouTube channel.
Marco Eagle
Published 5:02 a.m. ET July 9, 2019 | Updated 7:34 a.m. ET July 9, 2019
JULY 9
Tom Hanks, actor (63)
JULY 10
Gary Levox, singer (49)
JULY 11
Giorgio Armani, designer (85)
Italian designer Giorgio Armani works backstage before his show at the women Fall / Winter 2015/16 Milan's Fashion Week on March 2, 2015.
(Photo: Getty Images) JULY 12
Cheyenne Jackson, actor (44)
JULY 13
Harrison Ford, actor (77)
JULY 14
Conor McGregor, fighter (31)
JULY 15
Gabriel Iglesias, comic (43)
Guess who?
I am an R&B singer born in Canada on July 11, 1996. I wrote poetry and did theater as a child and eventually developed a YouTube channel. My debut single helped me earn the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2018.
Answer: Alessia Cara
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/07/09/celebrity-birthdays-july-9-15/1638582001/
