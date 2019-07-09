CLOSE

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, your ingenuity is ramped up and you can roll up your sleeves and get down to business this week. Avoid distractions by focusing on the details and not taking on too much.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, arm yourself with information because you need to support your ideas with clear ways to get things done effectively. Only with information can you move forward.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Time heals all wounds, Gemini. You may need some time to recover from some emotional wounds. Just be patient and you'll get back on track.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, teamwork may seem like the way to go to get an important job done. Do not hesitate to share your ideas and solicit others' thoughts as well.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, it is time to sort through your life, and that can begin with sorting through your belongings. Start to get rid of anything that you haven't used in the last year and move on.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, honesty is the best policy, but you may need to approach a delicate situation with some discretion. Try to get your point across without coming across as abrasive.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, you may need to do a little damage control between two people who are close to you. It can be challenging not taking sides when both are pressing for you to support them.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, overcome your fear of rocking the boat. Others need to hear your opinion, and your honesty will be appreciated and inspire loyalty.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, emphasize the importance of accountability to team members. Use yourself as an example, insisting that you will be held accountable just like everyone else.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, if you are ready to put yourself out there in the name of love, a dynamic person could sweep you off your feet. A special date could have you contemplating a future together.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Drama in your life may lead to some hectic times ahead, Aquarius. If you approach things with a calm head, then you can sail through the week relatively unscathed.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, a power struggle won't prove the headache you're anticipating it to be. Stay patient and listen to what others have to say.

