The turkey avocado with the five-cheese mac and cheese frfom Newk's Eatery, Naples. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

So, sue me, I’m on a deli kick. We recently reviewed the Publix Deli, Frankie’s Authentic in South Naples, and today we’re talking Newk’s, which arrived in Naples in March.

Newk’s Eatery, a national chain, is much more like a Panera than a Subway. If you are dining on the go, you can call ahead; there’s a grab and go section during lunch and two counters where you can place your order in the restaurant.

If you’re dining in, place your order at the counter, grab a number and a friendly employee quickly delivers your meal to the table.

The “Southern” salad from Newk's Eatery, Naples. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

In the center of the dining room is a serving table with complimentary pickles, garlicky croutons, roasted garlic, bread sticks and jalapenos. Newk's meals are all about fresh ingredients and none of the food is heated in a microwave or touches a deep fryer.

We visited the place twice to get a handle on the consistency. During our first visit, I had the chicken bacon club: sliced flame-grilled chicken breast, thick-cut bacon, Ammerländer Swiss cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, mayo, olive oil and made-from-scratch honey mustard and served on French Parisian bread.

The sandwich lived up to the fresh hype. The bread was amazing, and the ingredients blended well. I highly recommend this sandwich. All sandwiches are served with a side of your choice and I picked the Cesar salad. It was a good-sized bowls, and the salad was just average until I added some extra cheese and roasted garlics form the self-serve area. It’s amazing how a couple of additions can make a world of difference.

My partner in dine went with a larger salad, the “Newk’s Favorite”: Sliced flame-grilled chicken breast, Arcadian mixed greens, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, sliced grapes, artichoke hearts, pecans, dried cranberries, house made croutons and made-from-scratch sherry vinaigrette. You can also pick steak, grilled salmon or boiled shrimp. The salad was top notch and plentiful.

The chicken bacon club and side Cesar salad from Newk's Eatery, Naples. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

You pick your dressing and the kitchen will toss it for you or serve it on the side. He chose a vinaigrette and let them to the tossing and it was thoroughly tossed.

On our second visit, he picked the “Southern” salad, chicken salad – made from scratch with tender all-white meat, sliced grapes, diced red onion, pecans and mayo – Arcadian mixed greens, sweet grape tomatoes, house made croutons and your choice of dressing. He picked blue cheese; but I wouldn’t advise it. And this time, thankfully, he got it on the side.

For my second round I got one of the chain’s most popular sandwiches, the turkey avocado: Hand-sliced, oven-roasted turkey, Ammerländer Swiss cheese, avocado, romaine lettuce, tomato and mayo; served on 11-grain wheat bread. Another winner. On this day the avocado is good; but be cautious when places have it on the menu all the time.

The “Newk’s Favorite” salad from Newk's Eatery, Naples. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

For my side, the five-cheese mac and cheese. To be honest, this was my least favorite dish thus far during the experience. While the photo looks enticing, it was just too creamy for my taste. But to each his own.

If you’re looking for quick, nutritious and delicious, Newk’s is a solid choice for lunch or dinner.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Newk’s Eatery

6340 Naples Blvd Suite #1, Naples

239-230-2310

newks.com

