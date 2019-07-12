3 To Do: Calling all talented people, more
1. ‘Collier Has Talent’
Preliminary competition rounds will take place at 7 p.m. on select dates from July 16 through Aug. 14, and the finale event will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 24, at Celebration Park Naples, 2880 Becca Avenue, Naples.
A community-driven celebration of the diverse talents found throughout Collier County. County residents will compete for a chance to win $5,000, with each night also benefiting a local non-profit. Free.
Information: 239-316-7253. celebrationparknaples.com.
2. ‘Mamma Mia!’ at Sugden
Now through July 28 in Blackburn Hall at Sugden Community Theater, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. $45.
Sensory-friendly performance 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 9. Sensory-friendly tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and educators.
Information: 239-263-7990,. NaplesPlayers.org.
3. Thor and Spider-Man Meet & Greet
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14, at Naples Zoo, 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples.
Visit Naples Zoo to see all of your favorite animals and get your photo taken with Thor from 10 a.m. to noon and Spider-Man from 1 to 3 p.m. Event included in zoo admission.
Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.com/marvel.
