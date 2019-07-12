CLOSE

The ‘Napoli Classic’ pizza from Napoli On The Bay Pizzeria, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Our latest food adventure was takeout from the Marco Island location of Napoli On The Bay Pizzeria, featuring pizza, pasta and subs.

Cold and hot subs are offered. On the hot side is veal, eggplant parmigiana, chicken, meatball and sausage. Cold subs include the ham, turkey breast, prosciutto or the ‘Italian Special’ – capicola, salami, provolone and pepperoni. Sandwiches feature Boar’s Head meats, a personal fav.

The bacon, chicken and ranch pizza from Napoli On The Bay Pizzeria, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Napoli also has an assortment of calzones and Stromboli and hot plates like lasagna, spaghetti, ziti with veal, chicken, eggplant or sausage. You can build just about any dish from their ingredients.

There’s also an assortment of salads (Caesar, house, caprese, Greek or antipasto) and some tempting appetizers, like pepperoni sticks, wings or garlic bread. Soups are also made daily.

We ordered the cheese steak, and two 12-inch pizzas (they also come in 16 and 18).

The bacon, chicken and ranch pie were a little weird for me. Did it taste bad? Absolutely not. But typically, when I order chicken pizzas, they don’t come with red sauce. But this one did. And while I gladly ate it, it wasn’t my favorite item from today’s take.

The other pizza was the ‘Napoli Classic’ featuring sausage, meatball, onion, pepperoni, peppers, black olives and mushrooms. This pizza was amazing! A thin tasty crust. The perfect blend of toppings. I haven’t had a pizza this good in a long time.

The cheese steak sub was also high quality. No oily runoff, like so often happens. The steak was tasty and not cooked to oblivion.

The cheese steak sub from Napoli On The Bay Pizzeria, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Napoli On The Bay Pizzeria brings something different to the table with their pizzas. It feels like the food is made with love and care. It’s not surprising that there are five locations in Southwest Florida.

If you go

Napoli On The Bay Pizzeria

910 North Collier Boulevard, Marco Island

239-642-5662

napolionthebay.com

