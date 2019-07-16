CLOSE

1. Wednesday: Trio at the Center for the Arts

Marco Island Center for the Arts presents the award winning guitarist from Bill Haley’s Comets, Denny Scott.

For 10 years he toured with the group and played the guitar on the early rock and roll anthem “Rock Around the Clock” plus “See You Later Alligator” and “Shake Rattle and Roll.”

Scott has assembled for the Art Center a special trio of guitar, steelpan and flute artists called the Mango Tones to provide an evening of reggae music and more.

This is the final concert of the 2018-2019 season. The event takes place at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, at Marco Island Center for the Arts.

Reserve your seat now. The ticket price is $25 for members of the Marco Island Center for the Arts and $30 for non-members.

For reservations call the Art Center at 239-394-4221 or marcoislandart.org.

2. ‘Collier Has Talent’

Preliminary competition rounds will take place at 7 p.m. on select dates from July 16 through Aug. 14, and the finale event will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 24, at Celebration Park Naples, 2880 Becca Avenue, Naples.

A community-driven celebration of the diverse talents found throughout Collier County. County residents will compete for a chance to win $5,000, with each night also benefiting a local non-profit. Free.

Information: 239-316-7253. celebrationparknaples.com.

3. Friday: Summer of Science - Pythons

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free.

Python (Photo: amwu, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Information: Rookerybay.org/calendar. Information: 239-530-5940.

