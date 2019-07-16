Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Celebrity Birthdays, July 16-22
I am a singer/songwriter born in Las Vegas on July 14, 1987. I am one of nine children in my family, and I once worked as a Mormon missionary.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Celebrity Birthdays, July 16-22
Marco Eagle
Published 5:02 a.m. ET July 16, 2019 | Updated 8:30 a.m. ET July 16, 2019
CLOSE
JULY 16
Will Ferrell, actor (52)
More: Horoscopes, July 16-22 JULY 17
Angela Merkel, world leader (65)
JULY 18
Kristen Bell, actress (39)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 31: Kristen Bell attends the premiere of Netflix's "Like Father" at ArcLight Hollywood on July 31, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775195384 ORIG FILE ID: 1008637352
(Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images) JULY 19
Brian May, guitarist (72)
JULY 20
Julianne Hough, dancer (31)
JULY 21
Damian Marley, singer (41)
JULY 22
AJ Cook, actress (41)
Guess who?
I am a singer/songwriter born in Las Vegas on July 14, 1987. I am one of nine children in my family, and I once worked as a Mormon missionary. My career has been anything but radioactive, with many chart-topping hits with my band.
Answer: Dan Reynolds
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/07/16/celebrity-birthdays-july-16-22/1706453001/
More Stories
July 12, 2019, 5:02 a.m.
July 12, 2019, 7:49 a.m.
July 9, 2019, 10:52 a.m.
July 5, 2019, 8:32 a.m.
July 5, 2019, 8:36 a.m.
July 2, 2019, 7:16 a.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.