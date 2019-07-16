CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

JULY 16

Will Ferrell, actor (52)

More: Horoscopes, July 16-22

JULY 17

Angela Merkel, world leader (65)

JULY 18

Kristen Bell, actress (39)

JULY 19

Brian May, guitarist (72)

JULY 20

Julianne Hough, dancer (31)

JULY 21

Damian Marley, singer (41)

JULY 22

AJ Cook, actress (41)

Guess who?

I am a singer/songwriter born in Las Vegas on July 14, 1987. I am one of nine children in my family, and I once worked as a Mormon missionary. My career has been anything but radioactive, with many chart-topping hits with my band.

Answer: Dan Reynolds

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/07/16/celebrity-birthdays-july-16-22/1706453001/