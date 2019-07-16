Horoscopes, July 16-22
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, there's not much you can do to prevent your momentum from taking you in a particular direction. Enjoy the ride and hold on tight.
More: Celebrity Birthdays, July 16-22
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Stick to your gut feeling when someone tries to persuade you otherwise, Taurus. You know what feels right and wrong, and you can guide others in the right direction.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Your current focus on finances has all of your accounts under scrutiny, Gemini. You need to have a clear picture of spending habits in order to reign things in.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, if you are feeling exhausted, plan a getaway that will have you feeling rested in no time. Go somewhere nearby so you can start relaxing as soon as possible.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
Leo, you want to give sound advice but are a little worried about how your message will be received. All you can do is put the information out there and hope for the best.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
All it takes is a little rescheduling to free up your calendar for something extremely fun, Virgo. Now you just have to settle on which enjoyable activity to do.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
If you feel like your coffers are getting a little empty lately, find a fun way to bring in a little more money, Libra. This extra income will alleviate some pressure you have felt of late.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, once you stop trying so hard, all of the answers will fall in your lap. However, it can be difficult to pull back and let nature run its course. Things worth fighting for take work.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
It may be time for a big change, Sagittarius. A number of factors that only you can control will determine which direction to go in. Start thinking of the possibilities.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
A few celebrations are in store for you, Capricorn. Rest up for a period of whirlwind activity that won't abate anytime soon. Bring a friend along for the ride.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Learn how to control stressors that impact your well-being, Aquarius. This may be as simple as exercising or getting out in the fresh air for extended periods of time.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
You may have a reason for keeping your cards close to the vest, Pisces. However, sometimes you may have to share some of your secrets.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.