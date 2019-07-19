CLOSE

1. Saturday: Free class on boating and hurricanes

The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary created by an Act of Congress celebrates its 80th Year in July.

Marco Island Coast Guard Flotilla 9-5 with 51 years of service will celebrate the Auxiliary 80th Anniversary by providing a free class on boating and hurricanes from 10 a.m. until noon, July 20, at their Caxambas Boat Ramp, Marco Island.

Boating safety equipment will be on display and certified instructors on hand to answer your boating questions.

Call 239-384-7416 to register for the free class.

2. Summer of Science: Pythons

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Rookerybay.org/calendar. Information: 239-530-5940.

3. Computer coding for kids

Marco Island Center for the Arts has partnered with Logiscool to offer classes for youth in coding, programming languages and technologies this summer in the Art Center’s Digital Media Lab.

The first Logiscool started in Budapest, Hungary in January 2014 and has now more than 60 locations in 11 countries. Coding is a basic literacy in the digital age. Having children learn coding at a young age helps them with communication, creativity, math and writing.

Classes are July 22-26 and are $200 per student; space is limited. To register call the Art Center at 239-394-4221 or go to www.marcoislandart.org/children-summer-programs.

