CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A fresh bagel. If you live in New York, it’s not hard to find. And fortunately for us, if you live on Marco, there’s no problem either; thanks to Empire Bagel Factory.

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: An Italian feast from Napoli On The Bay

Whether its lox or a good smear, Empire has exactly what you’re looking for. On this trip, I wanted a hearty breakfast bagel and something sweet.

First up, bacon egg and cheese on a poppy seed bagel. A complete breakfast in one sandwich. The bacon was cooked to perfection – not too hard, not too fatty. The egg was unique, more traditionally fried than scramble-fried; and not oily. All this yumminess is topped with a slice of white American cheese.

The poppy seed bagel was the magic ingredient: soft, fresh and tasty. I highly recommend it.

My partner in dine picked sausage, egg and cheese on an everything bagel. Same consistency as mine; the meat was fully cooked; but seemed more broiled than grilled. Just an observation.

The meats and cheeses are from Boar’s Head. So, you know they’re top notch.

We also enjoyed a cinnamon sugar bagel and an everything flagel – a flattened bagel – with cream cheese. Amazing.

Empire has assorted coffees, muffins and donuts; and offers a variety of lunch meats to stack on your midday bagel. Not to mention a very friendly staff.

If you’re looking for fresh, you won’t regret Empire Bagel Factory.

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Choice cuts from the Publix deli

More: Looking for a place to eat on Marco Island?

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Empire Bagel Factory

  • 277 N. Collier Boulevard, Suite 1, Marco Island
  • 239-642-4141
  • Empirebagelfactorymarco.com
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/07/19/watts-dinner-fresh-bagel-and-smile/1745995001/