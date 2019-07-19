CLOSE

A bacon, egg and cheese poppyseed bagel from Empire Bagel Factory, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

A fresh bagel. If you live in New York, it’s not hard to find. And fortunately for us, if you live on Marco, there’s no problem either; thanks to Empire Bagel Factory.

Whether its lox or a good smear, Empire has exactly what you’re looking for. On this trip, I wanted a hearty breakfast bagel and something sweet.

First up, bacon egg and cheese on a poppy seed bagel. A complete breakfast in one sandwich. The bacon was cooked to perfection – not too hard, not too fatty. The egg was unique, more traditionally fried than scramble-fried; and not oily. All this yumminess is topped with a slice of white American cheese.

A sausage, egg and cheese everything bagel from Empire Bagel Factory, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

The poppy seed bagel was the magic ingredient: soft, fresh and tasty. I highly recommend it.

My partner in dine picked sausage, egg and cheese on an everything bagel. Same consistency as mine; the meat was fully cooked; but seemed more broiled than grilled. Just an observation.

The meats and cheeses are from Boar’s Head. So, you know they’re top notch.

We also enjoyed a cinnamon sugar bagel and an everything flagel – a flattened bagel – with cream cheese. Amazing.

An everything flagel, a flattened bagel, from Empire Bagel Factory, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Empire has assorted coffees, muffins and donuts; and offers a variety of lunch meats to stack on your midday bagel. Not to mention a very friendly staff.

If you’re looking for fresh, you won’t regret Empire Bagel Factory.

If you go

Empire Bagel Factory

277 N. Collier Boulevard, Suite 1, Marco Island

239-642-4141

Empirebagelfactorymarco.com

