Tacos al pastor from Turco Taco, Naples. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

I love tacos. We have been in a serious relationship for many years now. So, I was giddy as a schoolgirl when I saw the sign go up for Turco Taco. And waiting for it to open, well, was like waiting for Christmas Day.

Finally, that day has arrived. And for the sake of due diligence, I feasted twice at this restaurant before writing this review. I would do anything for my readers.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the “Quesadilla Con Puerco” ($7.75) or pork quesadilla: marinated pork and onions with Chihuahua cheese and rajas in poblano, a cream sauce made with poblano peppers.

First off, carnitas tacos are my favorites. And this obviously drew plenty of inspiration from that dish, with a nice twist. Confession time: I do prefer quesadillas with corn tortillas, but that slaps in the face of tradition I suppose. This dish is a can’t miss. I highly recommend it.

Our first tacos were al pastor ($3.75 each), soft corn tortilla, marinated pork, pineapple, pickled onion, and cilantro on a soft corn tortilla. The pickled onion is also a nice twist. I’m accustomed to the pineapple being roasted with the meat; while with this dish it seemed more an afterthought, it was still a nice garnish.

There are gobs of meat in each taco. Especially if they peg you as a first timer. Our second visit was scaled back a tad. I will wear a disguise next time.

Our next tacos were tinga con pollo ($3.75 each), featuring a crispy corn tortilla, chicken in chipotle crema, romaine, radish and cotija cheese. Typically, tinga is chicken marinated in a tomato sauce, but the chipotle crema was the star of this show. Again, a nice twist that defied expectations. The shell was nicely done; not too crisp or stale; not oily. Just right.

“Quesadilla Con Puerco” from Turco Taco, Naples. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

As for dressing your quesadillas and tacos, don’t fret. There’s a salsa bar, with several reds and a green to choose from, including chile arbol, tomatillo molcajete, hot chimichurri and picco de gallo.

You’ll find many organic, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Matter of fact, everything seems to add a health conscious spin to food primarily seen as an indulgence.

Tinga tacos from Turco Taco, Naples. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Speaking of indulgence, for dessert you can choose from churros con chocolate and dulce de leche or a variety of pelletas, Mexican ice creams on a stick.

All told, Turco Taco adds something special to Southwest Florida’s taco landscape.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Turco Taco

410 9th Street North, Naples

239-331-4527

theturcotaco.com

