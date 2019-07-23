CLOSE

1. Wednesday: Coffee with a Cop

Get to know and converse with the police officers who protect your community.

Coffee, food and fun, is available from 7:30 until 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 24 at Wake Up Marco, 912 N. Collier Boulevard, Marco Island.

For more information: 239-389-3966.

2. Now playing: ‘Mamma Mia!’

Through July 28 in Blackburn Hall at Sugden Community Theater, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. $45. Sensory-friendly performance 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 9. Sensory-friendly tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and educators. Information: 239-263-7990,. NaplesPlayers.org.

3. Thursday: Elder Q&A

The YMCA of South Collier in cooperation with Burzynski Elder Law of Naples will present an ‘Elder Law Q&A Session’ at the Marco campus from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Thursday, July 25.

During this presentation, legal planning for long term care will be discussed and eligibility for government benefits like Medicaid and the VA.

There will be an opportunity for your questions. Light refreshments will be provided. YMCA of South Collier-Marco YMCA is located at 101 Sandhill Street, Marco island. Information: email at pld@burzynskilaw.com or call 239-434-8557.

