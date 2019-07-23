CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

JULY 23

Daniel Radcliffe, actor (30)

More: Horoscopes, July 23-29

JULY 24

Jennifer Lopez, performer (50)

JULY 25

Meg Donnelly, actress (19)

JULY 26

Jason Statham, actor (52)

JULY 27

Alex Rodriguez, athlete (44)

JULY 28

Manu Ginobili, athlete (42)

JULY 29

Geddy Lee, singer (66)

Guess who?

I am an animal rights promoter and television host born in Australia on July 24, 1998. I grew up in the spotlight thanks to my famous father, who had an over-the-top and infectious personality. I continue his legacy with my work with animals.

Answer: Bindi Irwin

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/07/23/celebrity-birthdays-july-23-29/1765866001/