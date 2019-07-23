Celebrity Birthdays, July 23-29
JULY 23
Daniel Radcliffe, actor (30)
JULY 24
Jennifer Lopez, performer (50)
JULY 25
Meg Donnelly, actress (19)
JULY 26
Jason Statham, actor (52)
JULY 27
Alex Rodriguez, athlete (44)
JULY 28
Manu Ginobili, athlete (42)
JULY 29
Geddy Lee, singer (66)
Guess who?
I am an animal rights promoter and television host born in Australia on July 24, 1998. I grew up in the spotlight thanks to my famous father, who had an over-the-top and infectious personality. I continue his legacy with my work with animals.
Answer: Bindi Irwin
