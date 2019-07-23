CLOSE

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, you have the gumption to complete projects that others may never even attempt. Put your best foot forward and get to work so you can start producing some results.

More: Celebrity Birthdays, July 23-29

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, a friend or family member looks to you for advice this week. Do your best to put yourself in this person's shoes and let him or her know that your support is unwavering.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, a great opportunity to express yourself comes along this week. Make the most of this chance to let others see your creative side. You won't be sorry you did.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

A goal that seems unlikely is still worth working toward, Cancer. Others will be there to offer support and guidance as you pursue this very rewarding goal.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Your financial savvy comes into play this week, Leo. Put your skill for finding deals to work and you will see your balances grow as much as possible.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Give yourself time to form an opinion on an important issue in your life, Virgo. The more time you take, the more clearly you will see the issue at hand.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

A budding friendship commands your attention this week, Libra. Give this relationship the attention it deserves and you just may establish a bond as strong as steel.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Think before you speak this week, Scorpio. Quick wit may lead to some easy laughs, but it's best to consider how your words affect those around you before you speak.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, criticism is coming your way and is intented to be constructive. Recognize others are trying to help and take their opinions to heart.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Give yourself a little more time to solve a puzzling problem, Capricorn. Within a few days, you might have the fresh perspective you need to find a solution.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Not everyone moves at high speeds, Aquarius. Just because others can't seem to keep up with you, doesn't mean they do not have anything to offer.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, focus on doing an activity that brings you joy. This activity is a great way to spend some free time each day being productive.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/07/23/horoscopes-july-23-29/1765774001/