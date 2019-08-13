Celebrity Birthdays, Aug. 13-19
AUGUST 13
Sebastian Stan, actor (37)
AUGUST 14
Mila Kunis, actress (36)
AUGUST 15
Joe Jonas, singer (30)
AUGUST 16
Carey Price, athlete (32)
AUGUST 17
Sean Penn, actor (59)
AUGUST 18
Christian Slater, actor (50)
AUGUST 19
Christina Perri, singer (33)
Guess who?
I am an actress born in New York on Aug. 15, 1968. I was destined to be an actress. I starred in musicals in high school and earned a degree in theater in college. I am known as one-half of a wise-cracking TV duo sharing a NYC apartment.
Answer: Debra Messing
