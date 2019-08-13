CLOSE
AUGUST 13

Sebastian Stan, actor (37)

AUGUST 14

Mila Kunis, actress (36)

AUGUST 15

Joe Jonas, singer (30)

AUGUST 16

Carey Price, athlete (32)

AUGUST 17

Sean Penn, actor (59)

AUGUST 18

Christian Slater, actor (50)

AUGUST 19

Christina Perri, singer (33)

Guess who?

I am an actress born in New York on Aug. 15, 1968. I was destined to be an actress. I starred in musicals in high school and earned a degree in theater in college. I am known as one-half of a wise-cracking TV duo sharing a NYC apartment.

Answer: Debra Messing

