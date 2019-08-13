CLOSE

AUGUST 13

Sebastian Stan, actor (37)

More: Horoscopes, Aug. 13-19

AUGUST 14

Mila Kunis, actress (36)

AUGUST 15

Joe Jonas, singer (30)

Joe Jonas attends the Nine All Stars Event on May 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Don Arnold, WireImage)

AUGUST 16

Carey Price, athlete (32)

AUGUST 17

Sean Penn, actor (59)

AUGUST 18

Christian Slater, actor (50)

AUGUST 19

Christina Perri, singer (33)

Guess who?

I am an actress born in New York on Aug. 15, 1968. I was destined to be an actress. I starred in musicals in high school and earned a degree in theater in college. I am known as one-half of a wise-cracking TV duo sharing a NYC apartment.

Answer: Debra Messing

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/08/13/celebrity-birthdays-aug-13-19/1965738001/