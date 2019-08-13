CLOSE

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Don't let your emotions get the best of you in a heated situation, Aries. You can come out on top if you remain calm and think through your responses with utmost caution.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, there are a few different ways you can play an upcoming situation. Taking a back seat and letting another person lead the way may be the smartest strategy.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

A few opportunities may drop into your lap, Gemini; however, just because things come about easily does not mean they are the right choices for right now.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, keeping things bottled up until the last minute seems to be the way you've been operating lately. You may want to try sharing your feelings and seeking feedback.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Wearing your emotions on your sleeve may get you attention, Leo, but it won't necessarily be the kind of attention you were hoping for. Reconsider what you share.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, it can be challenging to relinquish control, but that's just what you will have to do at some point this week. This will be a good lesson to learn.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

It's hard to see someone's perspective when you have never gone through this particular situation, Libra. Keep that in mind when supporting a loved one in need.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

All it takes is a subtle change of perception to turn a situation around, Scorpio. Start by taking a few risks outside of your comfort zone for some new inspiration.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, it's good to be proud of your accomplishments. Just be sure not to come across as boastful, especially in certain company; you don't want to come across as bragging.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, asking for help is not admitting weakness. If you feel that you're in over your head, call in the reinforcements. Then you can get back on track more quickly.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Good fortune is coming your way, and you can certainly spread the wealth if you desire, Aquarius. Chances are there are a few other people who could use a smile in the weeks to come.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Job security may have you sticking with a position long after the time has come to move on, Pisces. Reexamine the bigger picture and your goals.

