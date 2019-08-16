CLOSE

1. Monday: BOGO burgers

Every Monday in August at Brooks Burgers, 12655 Tamiami Trail East, Naples.

Guests can enjoy a BOGO special on burgers with the purchase of one burger with same or less value.

Information: 239-304-9552. brooksburgers.com.

2. Zoomers Back to School Bash

The school year may have already started, but Zoomers Amusement Park in Fort Myers is giving parents and kids one last chance to say goodbye to summer.

Wristbands are $15 and include hourly prize drawings, live DJs from B103.9 and unlimited go-karts and mini golf. 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Zoomers Amusement Park, 17455 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers.

Information: zoomersfun.com.

3. Underwater cleanup of the Naples Pier

Calling all divers — and all clean-water enthusiasts.

The Naples Pier at sunset.

This Saturday, volunteer to be a diver or a top-side supporter at the Naples Pier where divers will collect trash while supporters haul debris up from the divers. Prior registration is required, so email klaakkonen@naplesgov.com and ensure that you receive confirmation you have been added to the participant list.

There will be no day-of registration; 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at The Naples Pier, 25 12th Ave. S., Naples.

