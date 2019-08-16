CLOSE

The corn flake chicken sandwich and fries from Doreen's Cup of Joe, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

We established that Doreen’s Cup of Joe on Marco Island has a great breakfast, but what about lunch?

For my midday visit, I picked the steak sandwich, topped with stringy fried onions, and arugula on ciabatta bread.

The steak was tender and juicy, and the onions were the perfect companion; however, this carb lover found the bread to be the star of the show.

For my side, I added the sweet potato fries; crispy and delicious with just a hint of sweetness. I was in lunch heaven.

The steak sandwich and sweet potato fries from Doreen's Cup of Joe, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

My partner in dine picked the corn flake chicken sandwich: crispy fried chicken breast coated with a cornflake batter, honey mustard, bacon, lettuce and tomato; also on ciabatta bread.

This breast was hulking, and the corn flake breading took me back to my youth. It’s a sandwich you just don’t find every day. When you add Doreen’s famous bacon, you go into flavor overload.

For his side, my dining companion picked Doreen’s crispy fries. And they lived up to their name.

If you can resist Doreen’s breakfast food, which is served through the lunch hour, they are a worthy competitor with traditional lunch items as well.

What we said last visit

Our first review of Doreen’s was in April of this year.

I had the Greek omelet, featuring fresh spinach and feta. The dish was a fluffy delight.

My partner in dine ordering a turkey … sandwich? Well, it’s listed under sandwiches, but it was so much more. Let me break it down for you: oven-roasted turkey breast, brie cheese, granny-smith apple and raspberry jelly served on a flaky croissant. OMG! Right?!

If you haven’t had this sandwich, run, don’t walk, to Doreen’s. But if you are on the other side of Collier Boulevard, do use that handy crosswalk. Asked to describe his dish, my friend said it was “the perfect blend between savory and sweet.” Sounds perfect for a future ad.

On, but we weren’t done yet. We decided to share another dish and call it dessert. We had the French toast. And there was only one word for it, decadent.

It’s made with Challah bread – dough enriched with eggs, oil and sugar, the perfect choice for French toast. These slices are thick. The dish is covered with powdered sugar and whip cream and served with syrup on the side. Oh wait, that’s the regular dish. We ordered a little something, something more; the version with strawberries and mascarpone cheese. I’m sweating just recalling it. It feels so good to be so bad.

If you go

Doreen's Cup of Joe

267 N Collier Blvd, Marco Island

239-394-2600

doreenscupofjoe.com

