Celebrity Birthdays, Aug. 20-26
I am an athlete born in Jamaica on Aug. 21, 1986.
Celebrity Birthdays, Aug. 20-26
Marco Eagle
Published 5:02 a.m. ET Aug. 20, 2019 | Updated 7:52 a.m. ET Aug. 20, 2019
AUGUST 20
Robert Plant, singer (71)
More: Horoscopes, Aug. 20-26 AUGUST 21
Kacey Musgraves, singer (31)
AUGUST 22
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Dua Lipa, winner of Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for 'Electricity,' poses in the press room during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
(Photo: Getty Images)
Dua Lipa, singer (24)
AUGUST 23
Shelley Long, actress (70)
AUGUST 24
Rupert Grint, actor (31)
AUGUST 25
Tim Burton, director (61)
AUGUST 26
Macaulay Culkin, actor (39)
Guess who?
I am an athlete born in Jamaica on Aug. 21, 1986. A high school cricket coach urged me to pursue a career in track and field. I have earned eight Olympic gold medals as well as the nickname "Lightning."
Answer: Usain Bolt
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/08/20/celebrity-birthdays-aug-20-26/2020315001/
