ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

There are a few obstacles in your career path right now, Aries. Thankfully, you have a clever way to navigate right around them. All it takes is a little charm.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

It can be difficult to make decisions when under pressure, Taurus. This week you may be put on the spot to answer some difficult questions.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Now may be a good time to invest some money into a luxury purchase, Gemini. This can be anything from an extensive vacation to a new car. Just consider the budget beforehand.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, a minor health scare could have you rethinking your diet and exercise regimen. Speak with a doctor about the best course of action if you want to overhaul your health.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, some tough choices will be falling on your shoulders in the days ahead. Not everyone may agree with your decisions, but you need to stand by them.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

There is only so much that debate will accomplish, Virgo. You may have to sit back and go with the flow on this one, even if that may be difficult.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

All it may take is a weekend getaway to completely recharge your mind and body, Libra. Trips do not have to be long to prove rejuvenating. A change of scenery is important.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, make a list of the pros and cons of a career change and then mull it over carefully. Explore if salary, environment or status are driving factors in wanting something new.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Memories of good times could have you temporarily living in the past, Sagittarius. That is okay as long as you can come back to the present when necessary.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, put your pride to the side and focus on what would be best for the majority of people in your family circle. Then you can gear your decisions toward their well-being.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, if your diet and exercise regimen hasn't been as successful as you'd hoped, you may want to speak with a dietician. Then you can get back on track.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, there are a few cosmic disturbances on the horizon but nothing you cannot handle with a little finesse. Expect things to blow over shortly.

