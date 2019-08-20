Horoscopes, Aug. 20-26
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
There are a few obstacles in your career path right now, Aries. Thankfully, you have a clever way to navigate right around them. All it takes is a little charm.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
It can be difficult to make decisions when under pressure, Taurus. This week you may be put on the spot to answer some difficult questions.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Now may be a good time to invest some money into a luxury purchase, Gemini. This can be anything from an extensive vacation to a new car. Just consider the budget beforehand.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, a minor health scare could have you rethinking your diet and exercise regimen. Speak with a doctor about the best course of action if you want to overhaul your health.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
Leo, some tough choices will be falling on your shoulders in the days ahead. Not everyone may agree with your decisions, but you need to stand by them.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
There is only so much that debate will accomplish, Virgo. You may have to sit back and go with the flow on this one, even if that may be difficult.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
All it may take is a weekend getaway to completely recharge your mind and body, Libra. Trips do not have to be long to prove rejuvenating. A change of scenery is important.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, make a list of the pros and cons of a career change and then mull it over carefully. Explore if salary, environment or status are driving factors in wanting something new.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
Memories of good times could have you temporarily living in the past, Sagittarius. That is okay as long as you can come back to the present when necessary.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Capricorn, put your pride to the side and focus on what would be best for the majority of people in your family circle. Then you can gear your decisions toward their well-being.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, if your diet and exercise regimen hasn't been as successful as you'd hoped, you may want to speak with a dietician. Then you can get back on track.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, there are a few cosmic disturbances on the horizon but nothing you cannot handle with a little finesse. Expect things to blow over shortly.
