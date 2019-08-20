CLOSE

AUGUST

Birds of Prey Talk

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at Koreshan State Park, 3800 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Florida Naturalist Tony will be giving a talk about birds of prey in Florida. Helpful hints will be provided on how to identify the different species as well as unique behaviors. Free with park entrance fee. Space is limited so registration is recommended. 239-992-0311. friendsofkoreshan.org.

Third Annual Summer Singer-Songwriter Competition

At 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, 2301 First Street, Fort Myers. Singer-songwriters are invited to submit an original song to be considered, and certain performances are pre-selected to play live at the competition. The audience will have a chance to vote for the People’s Choice Winner. $5. 239-333-1933. sdbac.com.

Love That Dress!

From 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at The Ritz-Carlton golf Resort, 2600 Tiburon Drive, Naples. More than 500 fashionistas will enjoy shopping an inventory of dresses, a silent auction, raffle prizes, vendors and music. $35 general admission, $150 VIP. lovethatdress.org.

BOGO burgers

Every Monday in August at Brooks Burgers, 12655 Tamiami Trail East, Naples. Guests can enjoy a BOGO special on burgers with the purchase of one burger with same or less value. Information: 239-304-9552. brooksburgers.com.

Happy Hour for Hope

Marco Island Meals of Hope announced today its next “Happy Hour for Hope” will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 26, at Stonewalls, 551 S. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Live entertainment will be provided by Rosetta Stone. Happy Hours for Hope are fundraisers for Marco Island’s Meals of Hope. The $20 admission fee helps the organization buy food for its packaging event in November. Marco Meals of Hope is a joint effort of Kiwanis, Noontime Rotary and Sunrise Rotary Clubs. Information: meals-of-hope.org.

Pure Prairie League

At 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Southwest Florida Event Center, 11515 Bonita Beach Road Southeast, Bonita Springs. Pure Prairie League is a county-rock band that has been performing for over four decades. Tickets start at $32. 239-245-9910. pureprairieleague.com.

ONGOING

Be a biologist

At 11:15 a.m. daily through Oct. 31, at The Conservancy of Southwest Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, Naples. Discover the unique ecosystems of Southwest Florida and how the Conservancy works to protect the region’s water, land, wildlife and future. Free with paid admission. Information: Conservancy.org.

Senior Softball

The Marco Island Senior Softball League has resumed play at Winterberry Park on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Pick-up games are scheduled each of those days at 8:15 a.m. Anybody interested in a friendly game of softball can participate, with all skill levels welcomed. While the minimum age for regular league games is 55, age limits are not strictly enforced for pick-up games. Information: 239-642-2930.

Scales and Tails

At 12:15 p.m. daily through Oct. 31, at The Conservancy of Southwest Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, Naples. Learn about native and invasive reptiles and meet an animal ambassador that lives at the Conservancy Nature Center. Free with paid admission. Information: Conservancy.org.

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit www.theMIHS.org.

Ocean Discoveries

At 1:15 p.m. daily through Oct. 31, at The Conservancy of Southwest Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, Naples. This program features the area’s only loggerhead sea turtle, a moray eel and dozens of fish who call the Conservancy home. Free with paid admission. Information: Conservancy.org.

Calling all friends over 60

Join the Marco YMCA and Our Daily Bread Food Pantry for a free lunch the third Wednesday of each month at Marco Lutheran Church. With the support of local restaurants, businesses and sponsors, a luncheon (free of charge) is open to all area residents “60 or better.” Each monthly event includes a time for networking, lunch, a program, and door prizes. Rides are also offered. Information: 706-566-8532.

File: A horse conch slowly devours a lighting whelk in the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center touch tank. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

Science Saturdays

From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. the last Saturday of each month at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Registration is not required. Regular admission fees are $5 for adults, $3 for children 6 to 12 and free for Friends of Rookery Bay members and children under six. A food truck will be on site. Information: Rookerybay.org.

English classes

From 6-8 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at the Pelican Community Center, 5800 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. Free. Themes include: transportation, a day at the beach, summer vacation, Independence Day, etc. Coffee and iced tea will be provided. Information: call/text 239-307-7336.

Healthy living program

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, Zen Center, 1250 U.S. 41 N., Suite 205, Naples. Nora Van Houten will teach a “Sit, Stretch & Restore” yoga class. Drop-in fee is $7. Nora is a registered nurse, certified Kripula yoga and meditation teacher. She specializes in leading active adults safely and effectively to practice physical yoga postures, breathing exercises and relaxation techniques for integrating body, mind and spirit. Information: noravanh@gmail.com.

Ten Thousand Island Waverunner Guided Excursions

Daily Tours at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Marco Island Watersports, with three locations, JW Marriott Marco Island, Hilton Marco Island and Marriott’s Crystal Shores Marco Island. 90-minute tours. Experience the native wildlife that resides in the mangrove forests while expert tour guides teach about the nature and geography of the region. $225 plus tax, singles or doubles. Check in a half-hour before departure. 239-642-2359.

Kid’s dolphin watch, sightseeing cruise

At 10 a.m. Saturdays, Pure Florida Naples at Tin City, 1200 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. The 1.5-hour children’s cruise provides an entertaining environment for young ones to learn about the Southwest Florida environment and to observe the variety of wildlife present on the waters, such as dolphins, pelicans, eagles and many other animals. While registration for the children’s cruise is free for youth 12-years-old and younger, all children must be accompanied by an adult. Adult tickets are $39 per person. Information: 239-494-5595.

Lupus support

The Marco/Naples lupus support group meets the third Saturday of each month at Physicians Regional Medical Center, 8300 Collier Blvd, Naples. Meetings are held from 10:30 a.m. until noon in the Palm Dining Room. Open to all patients, families and interested parties. Learn to live and cope with Lupus, get current information. Contact Marilyn, 239-398-4800 or Jan, 239-389-2749.

Round Robin Tennis

Round Robin Tennis is available at various times and days for men and women at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island. Eight clay courts are available. Round Robins are free to Marco YMCA members and $15 for community participants. Players must register to play in Round Robins. Registration or information: 239-394-3144, ext. 224.

SEPTEMBER

Preschool program: ‘Invasive Species of the Everglades’ (Part II)

10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Museum of the Everglades, 105 West Broadway, Everglades City. Free. Limited seating. RSVP. Information: Colliermuseums.com/events, 239-252-8242.

