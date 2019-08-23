3 To Do: 'Happy Hour for Hope,' more
1. Happy Hour for Hope
Marco Island Meals of Hope's next “Happy Hour for Hope” will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 26, at Stonewalls, 551 S. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.
Live entertainment will be provided by Rosetta Stone. Happy Hours for Hope are fundraisers for Marco Island’s Meals of Hope. The $20 admission fee helps the organization buy food for its packaging event in November. Marco Meals of Hope is a joint effort of Kiwanis, Noontime Rotary and Sunrise Rotary Clubs.
Information: meals-of-hope.org.
2. Saturday: Family Field Day
If your family has a competitive streak – or just a love of fun – bring them out to Family Field Day at the Collier Museum on Saturday.
Lace up your shoes and get ready for water balloon toss, sack races, three-legged races and more. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Collier Museum at Government Center, 3331 U.S. 41 E., Naples.
Information: Colliermuseums.com/events.
3. This weekend: Food Trucks and Fidos
Grab a bite and a bark at Celebration Park this Saturday where Collier Domestic Animal Services will show off some adoptable pups and pass out information on pet adoptions.
The event is from noon until 2 p.m., Aug. 24, at Celebration Park, 2880 Becca Ave., Naples.
