File: Happy hour (Photo: Mark Henle/The Republic)

1. Happy Hour for Hope

Marco Island Meals of Hope's next “Happy Hour for Hope” will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 26, at Stonewalls, 551 S. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Live entertainment will be provided by Rosetta Stone. Happy Hours for Hope are fundraisers for Marco Island’s Meals of Hope. The $20 admission fee helps the organization buy food for its packaging event in November. Marco Meals of Hope is a joint effort of Kiwanis, Noontime Rotary and Sunrise Rotary Clubs.

Information: meals-of-hope.org.

2. Saturday: Family Field Day

If your family has a competitive streak – or just a love of fun – bring them out to Family Field Day at the Collier Museum on Saturday.

Lace up your shoes and get ready for water balloon toss, sack races, three-legged races and more. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Collier Museum at Government Center, 3331 U.S. 41 E., Naples.

Information: Colliermuseums.com/events.

3. This weekend: Food Trucks and Fidos

Grab a bite and a bark at Celebration Park this Saturday where Collier Domestic Animal Services will show off some adoptable pups and pass out information on pet adoptions.

A dog appears as if it is licking the screen. (Photo: mashabuba, Getty Images)

The event is from noon until 2 p.m., Aug. 24, at Celebration Park, 2880 Becca Ave., Naples.

