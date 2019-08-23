CLOSE

AUGUST

Third Annual Summer Singer-Songwriter Competition

At 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, 2301 First Street, Fort Myers. Singer-songwriters are invited to submit an original song to be considered, and certain performances are pre-selected to play live at the competition. The audience will have a chance to vote for the People’s Choice Winner. $5. 239-333-1933. sdbac.com.

Love That Dress!

From 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at The Ritz-Carlton golf Resort, 2600 Tiburon Drive, Naples. More than 500 fashionistas will enjoy shopping an inventory of dresses, a silent auction, raffle prizes, vendors and music. $35 general admission, $150 VIP. lovethatdress.org.

BOGO burgers

Every Monday in August at Brooks Burgers, 12655 Tamiami Trail East, Naples. Guests can enjoy a BOGO special on burgers with the purchase of one burger with same or less value. Information: 239-304-9552. brooksburgers.com.

Family Field Day

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Collier Museum at Government Center, 3331 U.S. 41 E., Naples. Free. Colliermuseums.com/events.

Pure Prairie League

At 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Southwest Florida Event Center, 11515 Bonita Beach Road Southeast, Bonita Springs. Pure Prairie League is a county-rock band that has been performing for over four decades. Tickets start at $32. 239-245-9910. pureprairieleague.com.

SEPTEMBER

Beach cleanup

The Beach & Coastal Resources Advisory Committee City of Marco Island presents an evening beach cleanup from 6 until 7 p.m., Sept. 3 at South Beach. Volunteers pick up “non-organic” material like straws, cigarette butts, plastic and paper. MICA provides gloves, bags and water. The Marco Chamber provides “trash grabbers” and buckets. Repeat participants: wear your “Love Your Beach T-Shirt.” New volunteers, you get a t-shirt for helping.

File: Grabbers for use in beach cleanup. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

National Wildlife Day

National Wildlife Day is Sept. 4. Visitors to the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center can celebrate National Wildlife Day with buy one get one free entrance. On National Wildlife Day, people are encouraged to take the opportunity to learn more about endangered species, preservation and conservation efforts around the world. No registration necessary. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

Essentials of Digital Photography

From 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Sept. 9, $55. If you want to get the best pictures possible, and truly understanding your camera’s features, this camera workshop is for you. The class covers the essentials of your digital camera. You will learn how to use your camera's shutter, aperture, ISO control and the drive modes to create images with impact and creativity. Sonny Saunders has over 35 years of experience in photography and instruction and is renowned for his ability to communicate to a wide variety of students. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

Preschool program: ‘Invasive Species of the Everglades’ (Part II)

10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Museum of the Everglades, 105 West Broadway, Everglades City. Free. Limited seating. RSVP. Information: Colliermuseums.com/events, 239-252-8242.

Mangrove Trimming & Regulations Workshop

From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., Sept. 17; $25. This workshop will provide attendees a better understanding of proper mangrove maintenance, the value of mangroves, and the rules and laws that govern mangrove trimming. Attendees also will learn basic mangrove biology and identification. The course will consist of a combination of demonstrations, hands-on learning, discussion and lecture. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

National Estuaries Day Celebration

From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Sept. 28. Free admission and free activities (including boat rides and kayaking). Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve is celebrating National Estuaries Day with a free day of fun and activities at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center. This free event includes entrance to the Environmental Learning Center, staff-narrated boat trips, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding demos, touch tanks, live animal presentations, crafts, Junior Scientist lab activities and more! Additionally, foods truck will be on site during lunch hours. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

ONGOING

Rookery Bay

Touch, see and explore Southwest Florida’s coastal environment at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center. Experience hands-on, interactive exhibits including marine-life touch tanks and habitat displays. Enjoy trails, naturalist-led programs, nature-viewing bridge over the water and more. Kids and adults alike can explore the center and discover the plants, fish and wildlife that call Rookery Bay Research Reserve’s 110,000 acres home. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids 6-12, and free for kids under 6. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

‘Building A Dream’

Entitled “Building A Dream,” the exhibit is the 25 year history of the Marco Island Historical Society. The exhibit will be on display from now through Sept. 26, in the museum’s Sandlin Gallery thanks, in part, to a generous grant from the Island Country Club Charitable Foundation. The exhibit tells the story of what began as a small-but-passionate friends’ group ultimately resulted in the construction of an award-winning institution now staffed by a team of career professionals. This exhibit celebrates the 25th anniversary of the MIHS by looking back at its history, exploring not only how the organization’s role has changed since its establishment, but also asking the visitor where it goes from here. The museum is located at 180 South Heathwood Drive, Marco Island.

Science Saturdays

Rookery Bay’s Science Saturdays are now year-round and free for kids 12 and under. Different coastal theme each Saturday. Admission $5 for adults, free for kids 12 and under. Enjoy eco-crafts, a presentation, a featured film and our “Lessons in Laboratories” program from 11-11:45 a.m. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

Senior Softball

The Marco Island Senior Softball League has resumed play at Winterberry Park on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Pick-up games are scheduled each of those days at 8:15 a.m. Anybody interested in a friendly game of softball can participate, with all skill levels welcomed. While the minimum age for regular league games is 55, age limits are not strictly enforced for pick-up games. Information: 239-642-2930.

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit www.theMIHS.org.

Naturalist-Led Kayak Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a kayak adventure into the beautiful back waters of Rookery Bay Reserve with our exclusive ecotour partner, Rising Tide Explorers! All the guides are active local biologists, certified naturalists and certified kayaking instructors making them the most qualified guides in the region. The whole family can enjoy a memorable and educational adventure into the estuary. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees! Get out and explore the backwaters Rookery Bay Research Reserve. Visit rookerybay.org to register for tours today. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

Calling all friends over 60

Join the Marco YMCA and Our Daily Bread Food Pantry for a free lunch the third Wednesday of each month at Marco Lutheran Church. With the support of local restaurants, businesses and sponsors, a luncheon (free of charge) is open to all area residents “60 or better.” Each monthly event includes a time for networking, lunch, a program, and door prizes. Rides are also offered. Information: 706-566-8532.

Lupus support

The Marco/Naples lupus support group meets the third Saturday of each month at Physicians Regional Medical Center, 8300 Collier Blvd, Naples. Meetings are held from 10:30 a.m. until noon in the Palm Dining Room. Open to all patients, families and interested parties. Learn to live and cope with Lupus, get current information. Contact Marilyn, 239-398-4800 or Jan, 239-389-2749.

Round Robin Tennis

Round Robin Tennis is available at various times and days for men and women at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island. Eight clay courts are available. Round Robins are free to Marco YMCA members and $15 for community participants. Players must register to play in Round Robins. Registration or information: 239-394-3144, ext. 224.

OCTOBER

World Habitat Day

World Habitat Day, Oct. 7, reminds people of the basic need for adequate shelter. In order to build an adequate shelter for ourselves, we must nurture and support a healthy ecosystem or environment. Visit the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center for buy one get one free entrance on Oct. 7 and find out how Rookery Bay Research Reserve helps keep our estuary ecosystem thriving! Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

Essentials of Digital Photography

From 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Oct. 7; $55. If you want to get the best pictures possible, and truly understanding your camera’s features, this camera workshop is for you. The class covers the essentials of your digital camera. You will learn how to use your camera's shutter, aperture, ISO control and the drive modes to create images with impact and creativity. Sonny Saunders has over 35 years of experience in photography and instruction and is renowned for his ability to communicate to a wide variety of students. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

