Kids play in a pool at the water's edge in this file photo. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

1. Mark your calendars: Evening beach cleanup

The Beach & Coastal Resources Advisory Committee City of Marco Island presents an evening beach cleanup from 6 until 7 p.m., Sept. 3, at South Beach.

Volunteers pick up “non-organic” material like straws, cigarette butts, plastic and paper. MICA provides gloves, bags and water. The Marco Chamber provides “trash grabbers” and buckets.

Repeat participants: wear your “Love Your Beach T-Shirt.” New volunteers, you get a t-shirt for helping.

2. Thursday: Pure Prairie League

At 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Southwest Florida Event Center, 11515 Bonita Beach Road Southeast, Bonita Springs.

Pure Prairie League is a county-rock band that has been performing for over four decades.

Tickets start at $32. 239-245-9910. pureprairieleague.com.

3. Tuesday: Naturalist Grub Club – Gopher tortoise

From noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Koreshan State Park, 3800 Corkscrew Road, Estero.

File: A gopher tortoise crosses the street in Dogwood Drive. (Photo: Omar Rodríguez Ortiz)

Discussion will touch on behaviors, anatomy and fun facts, and the opportunity to hold and see the shells of specimens that lived in Koreshan State Park. Free with paid park admission. Bring your own lunch.

Information: Floridastateparks.org/koreshan or 239-992-0311.

