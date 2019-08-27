Share This Story!
Celebrity Birthdays, Aug. 27-Sept. 2
I am an actor born in California on Aug. 26, 1980.
Celebrity Birthdays, Aug. 27-Sept. 2
Marco Eagle
Published 5:02 a.m. ET Aug. 27, 2019 | Updated 7:32 a.m. ET Aug. 27, 2019
AUGUST 27
Tom Ford, designer (58)
AUGUST 28
Florence Welch, singer (33)
More: Horoscopes, Aug. 27-Sept. 2 AUGUST 29
Liam Payne, singer (26)
AUGUST 30
Cameron Diaz, actress (47)
AUGUST 31
Jeff Hardy, wrestler (42)
SEPTEMBER 1
Zendaya, actress (23)
SEPTEMBER 2
Keanu Reeves, actor (55)
Guess who?
I am an actor born in California on Aug. 26, 1980. I made my television debut on an episode of "ER" in 2003. I am best known for my role as "James T. Kirk" in the recent reboot of the "Star Trek" franchise.
Answer: Chris Pine More: Celebrity Birthdays, Aug. 13-19
