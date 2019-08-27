CLOSE

AUGUST 27

Tom Ford, designer (58)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Tom Ford attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775287342 ORIG FILE ID: 1127207758 (Photo: Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images)

AUGUST 28

Florence Welch, singer (33)

More: Horoscopes, Aug. 27-Sept. 2

AUGUST 29

Liam Payne, singer (26)

AUGUST 30

Cameron Diaz, actress (47)

AUGUST 31

Jeff Hardy, wrestler (42)

SEPTEMBER 1

Zendaya, actress (23)

SEPTEMBER 2

Keanu Reeves, actor (55)

Guess who?

I am an actor born in California on Aug. 26, 1980. I made my television debut on an episode of "ER" in 2003. I am best known for my role as "James T. Kirk" in the recent reboot of the "Star Trek" franchise.

Answer: Chris Pine

More: Celebrity Birthdays, Aug. 13-19

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/08/27/celebrity-birthdays-aug-27-sept-2/2084486001/