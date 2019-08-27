CLOSE
AUGUST 27

Tom Ford, designer (58)

AUGUST 28

Florence Welch, singer (33)

AUGUST 29

Liam Payne, singer (26)

AUGUST 30

Cameron Diaz, actress (47)

AUGUST 31

Jeff Hardy, wrestler (42)

SEPTEMBER 1

Zendaya, actress (23)

SEPTEMBER 2

Keanu Reeves, actor (55)

Guess who?

I am an actor born in California on Aug. 26, 1980. I made my television debut on an episode of "ER" in 2003. I am best known for my role as "James T. Kirk" in the recent reboot of the "Star Trek" franchise.

Answer: Chris Pine

