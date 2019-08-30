CLOSE

1. Tuesday: Evening beach cleanup

The Beach & Coastal Resources Advisory Committee City of Marco Island presents an evening beach cleanup from 6 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 3, at South Beach.

Beach cleanup veteran Katie O'Hara walks the water's edge. About 70 people cleaned up Tigertail Beach during last year's Bay Days program. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Corresponden)

Volunteers pick up “non-organic” material like straws, cigarette butts, plastic and paper.

MICA provides gloves, bags and water. The Marco Chamber provides “trash grabbers” and buckets. Repeat participants: wear your “Love Your Beach T-Shirt.” New volunteers, you get a t-shirt for helping.

2. Senior Softball at Winterberry Park

The Marco Island Senior Softball League has resumed play at Winterberry Park on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Pick-up games are scheduled each of those days at 8:15 a.m. Anybody interested in a friendly game of softball can participate, with all skill levels welcomed. While the minimum age for regular league games is 55, age limits are not strictly enforced for pick-up games.

Information: 239-642-2930.

3. Spend a day at Rookery Bay

Touch, see and explore Southwest Florida’s coastal environment at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center. Experience hands-on, interactive exhibits including marine-life touch tanks and habitat displays.

File: A horse conch slowly devours a lighting whelk in the Environmental Learning Center touch tank. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

Enjoy trails, naturalist-led programs, nature-viewing bridge over the water and more. Kids and adults alike can explore the center and discover the plants, fish and wildlife that call Rookery Bay Research Reserve’s 110,000 acres home.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids 6-12, and free for kids under 6. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples.

Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

