CLOSE

AUGUST

Kids Day

From 10 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Aug. 31, at Miromar Outlets, 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Toddlers to 12-year-olds participate in fun activities and receive free pizza, ice cream and other goodies. Information: miromaroutlets.com, 239-948-3766.

More: 3 To Do: Evening beach cleanup

SEPTEMBER

Healthy Cooking with Chef Daniela

From 5:30 until 7:30 p.m,. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Neighborhood Organics, 2355 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Unit 131, Naples. Chef Daniela will showcase a three-course testing menu and reveals techniques on how to prepare a healthy meal using Moringa. $50 per person. Limited seating available, so guests are encouraged to RSVP early. Information: 239-919-0937, facebook.com/neighborhoodorganics.

File: Chef Daniela Craciun shows off her wares, including an eggplant spread. (Photo: Lance Shearer/SCorrespondent)

National Wildlife Day

National Wildlife Day is Sept. 4. Visitors to the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center can celebrate National Wildlife Day with buy one get one free entrance. On National Wildlife Day, people are encouraged to take the opportunity to learn more about endangered species, preservation and conservation efforts around the world. No registration necessary. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

Essentials of Digital Photography

From 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Sept. 9, $55. If you want to get the best pictures possible, and truly understanding your camera’s features, this camera workshop is for you. The class covers the essentials of your digital camera. You will learn how to use your camera's shutter, aperture, ISO control and the drive modes to create images with impact and creativity. Sonny Saunders has over 35 years of experience in photography and instruction and is renowned for his ability to communicate to a wide variety of students. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

Manatee Elementary School Outreach

From 5 until 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Marco Island Library, 210 South Heathwood Drive, Marco Island. Deborah Eby, School Counselor will speak about the school’s enrichment programs and opportunities for community involvement. Free. Information: dwcmarco@gmail.com.

Preschool program: ‘Invasive Species of the Everglades’ (Part II)

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Museum of the Everglades, 105 West Broadway, Everglades City. Free. Limited seating. RSVP. Information: Colliermuseums.com/events, 239-252-8242.

TNP Comedy Nights

Select times through Sept. 14, at The Naples Players, 701 5th Avenue South, Naples. Each show will consist of improvisational comedy games and songs from topics suggested by the audience. Cost: $20 per person. Information: 239-263-7990, naplesplayers.org.

National Guacamole Day

Monday, Sept. 16 at Agave, 2380 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples. In honor of National Guacamole Day Agave is offering $10 in Agave Dinero with the purchase of their signature table-side prepared guacamole. The Agave Dinero can be used like cash and must be redeemed on a separate visit by Oct. 15. 239-598-3473. Information: agavenaples.com.

Mangrove Trimming & Regulations Workshop

From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., Sept. 17; $25. This workshop will provide attendees a better understanding of proper mangrove maintenance, the value of mangroves, and the rules and laws that govern mangrove trimming. Attendees also will learn basic mangrove biology and identification. The course will consist of a combination of demonstrations, hands-on learning, discussion and lecture. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

Hilton Marco Island Spa opening

From 3 until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Hilton Resort Marco Island, 560 South Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Meet educational advisors from Eminence and Aromatherapy Associates. Receive complimentary skincare and body mini-treatments with free samples to take home. Enjoy Hors d’ oeuvres and champagne throughout your visit. Pre-register for services, limited availability. Information: 239-642-2144.

Naturalist Grub Club – Butterflies

Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Koreshan State Park, 3800 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Topics will touch on differences between moths and butterflies, butterfly development, plants that support butterflies, netting techniques, tagging and more. Free with paid park admission. Bring your own lunch. Floridastateparks.org/koreshan. 239-992-0311.

Introspection in Preparation for the Jewish New Year

The Jewish community is observing September as a season of spiritual introspection leading up to the new moon inaugurating Rosh haShanah, the Jewish new year, at the end of the month. As Rabbi Mark Gross of the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island explains it, “before we can merit the fresh start represented by the New Year, the entire previous month calls for the spiritual discipline we call cheshbon ha-nefesh, an audit of our souls.” Just as important, the Rabbi points out, is the activity of reaching out to and mending fence with family and friends. Part of that process is the daily recitation of the S’lichot penitential prayers, and attendance at a culminating late-night S’lichot program and service on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 21. Those interested in acquiring a free meditative booklet of S’lichot prayers, or more information about the Saturday night S’lichot event, are invited to contact the Synagogue office at 991 Winterberry Drive, 239-642-0800.

National Estuaries Day Celebration

From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Sept. 28. Free admission and free activities (including boat rides and kayaking). Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve is celebrating National Estuaries Day with a free day of fun and activities at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center. This free event includes entrance to the Environmental Learning Center, staff-narrated boat trips, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding demos, touch tanks, live animal presentations, crafts, Junior Scientist lab activities and more! Additionally, foods truck will be on site during lunch hours. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

ONGOING

‘Building A Dream’

Entitled “Building A Dream,” the exhibit is the 25 year history of the Marco Island Historical Society. The exhibit will be on display from now through Sept. 26, in the museum’s Sandlin Gallery thanks, in part, to a generous grant from the Island Country Club Charitable Foundation. The exhibit tells the story of what began as a small-but-passionate friends’ group ultimately resulted in the construction of an award-winning institution now staffed by a team of career professionals. This exhibit celebrates the 25th anniversary of the MIHS by looking back at its history, exploring not only how the organization’s role has changed since its establishment, but also asking the visitor where it goes from here. The museum is located at 180 South Heathwood Drive, Marco Island.

Science Saturdays

Rookery Bay’s Science Saturdays are now year-round and free for kids 12 and under. Different coastal theme each Saturday. Admission $5 for adults, free for kids 12 and under. Enjoy eco-crafts, a presentation, a featured film and our “Lessons in Laboratories” program from 11-11:45 a.m. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit www.theMIHS.org.

Naturalist-Led Kayak Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a kayak adventure into the beautiful back waters of Rookery Bay Reserve with our exclusive ecotour partner, Rising Tide Explorers! All the guides are active local biologists, certified naturalists and certified kayaking instructors making them the most qualified guides in the region. The whole family can enjoy a memorable and educational adventure into the estuary. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees! Get out and explore the backwaters Rookery Bay Research Reserve. Visit rookerybay.org to register for tours today. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

Calling all friends over 60

Join the Marco YMCA and Our Daily Bread Food Pantry for a free lunch the third Wednesday of each month at Marco Lutheran Church. With the support of local restaurants, businesses and sponsors, a luncheon (free of charge) is open to all area residents “60 or better.” Each monthly event includes a time for networking, lunch, a program, and door prizes. Rides are also offered. Information: 706-566-8532.

Lupus support

The Marco/Naples lupus support group meets the third Saturday of each month at Physicians Regional Medical Center, 8300 Collier Blvd, Naples. Meetings are held from 10:30 a.m. until noon in the Palm Dining Room. Open to all patients, families and interested parties. Learn to live and cope with Lupus, get current information. Contact Marilyn, 239-398-4800 or Jan, 239-389-2749.

Round Robin Tennis

Round Robin Tennis is available at various times and days for men and women at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island. Eight clay courts are available. Round Robins are free to Marco YMCA members and $15 for community participants. Players must register to play in Round Robins. Registration or information: 239-394-3144, ext. 224.

OCTOBER

The Common Good Conference

From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 777 Mooring Line Drive, Naples. A Church for Monday: The Common Good Conference is a one-day, multi-site gathering to help equip and encourage attendees to more thoughtfully connect their faith and their work, embrace God’s calling in all aspects of life, and explore ways the Church can be a faithful presence in our communities. This conference is opened to the public and will include local and national speakers. Tickets are $39 until Sept. 15 and $59 after this date. Information: 239-596-7990, commongoodconference.com.

World Habitat Day

World Habitat Day, Oct. 7, reminds people of the basic need for adequate shelter. In order to build an adequate shelter for ourselves, we must nurture and support a healthy ecosystem or environment. Visit the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center for buy one get one free entrance on Oct. 7 and find out how Rookery Bay Research Reserve helps keep our estuary ecosystem thriving! Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

Essentials of Digital Photography

From 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Oct. 7; $55. If you want to get the best pictures possible, and truly understanding your camera’s features, this camera workshop is for you. The class covers the essentials of your digital camera. You will learn how to use your camera's shutter, aperture, ISO control and the drive modes to create images with impact and creativity. Sonny Saunders has over 35 years of experience in photography and instruction and is renowned for his ability to communicate to a wide variety of students. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

NOVEMBER

Local Author Book Fair

From 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, at the South Regional Public Library, 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway, Naples. Authors are provided a table where they can display their books, talk with the public and sell their books. There will also be food trucks and activities for the whole family. Free. Information: 239-252-7542, collierlibrary.org.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the WOW To Do List at marconews.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/08/30/wow-do-list-healthy-cooking-chef-daniela-more/2140398001/