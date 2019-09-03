CLOSE

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, be careful with your words so they are not taken the wrong way in the coming days. If you practice what you plan to say, others will see your words for the kind gesture they are.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, there's no need to apologize if you want to stay close to home this week. Invite some friends over to join in the fun.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Expect to work in a group setting this week, Gemini. Doing so will require you to carefully manage your time so everything can be done efficiently. Embrace others' input and the collaborative effort.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Start this week with high energy, Cancer. You can ride that momentum through the weekend when you may need an extra boost. Find friends who can help you along.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, don't be so modest that you won't share your recent accomplishments with those you love the most. It is okay to brag about yourself once in a while.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, many people are willing to lend you a helping hand, so take them up on their offers. You will be able to repay them in time if you feel the need to reciprocate.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Join a group of people who share the same goals as you, Libra. It can be a work group or a social movement if you so desire. Either way, socialize along the way.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Being outdoors has much appeal for you this week, Scorpio. Be sure to get outside and enjoy it as much as possible over the next several days.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

There is a fine line between being flexible and standing firm when you believe in your point of view, Sagittarius. Speak up if you feel strongly about your position.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Make a concerted effort to ensure a certain situation is not blown out of proportion, Capricorn. Carefully examine things before offering your input.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Try to add more exercise to your routine, Aquarius. Not only will it make you feel better physically, it can clear your head and allow for alone time to do some thinking.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, your life may be a little hectic over the next few days as a deadline draws near. Eventually things will return to normal.

