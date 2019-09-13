CLOSE

File: Roseate spoonbills perch on a mangrove branch. (Photo: Carl Juste, AP)

1. Mangrove Trimming & Regulations Workshop

This workshop, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., Sept. 17; $25, will provide attendees a better understanding of proper mangrove maintenance, the value of mangroves, and the rules and laws that govern mangrove trimming.

Attendees also will learn basic mangrove biology and identification. The course will consist of a combination of demonstrations, hands-on learning, discussion and lecture.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples.

Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

2. Interactive Friday the 13th Movie Night

Prepare for a night of terror. The Calusa Nature Center Haunted Walk hosts this free viewing of “Friday the 13th” with a fire pit and experiences that organizers promise will be “unique.”

This event is for adults only. Visit the 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, and Saturday, Sept. 14.

The Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium, 3450 Ortiz Ave., Fort Myers. “2 Night Interactive Friday the 13th Movies!” Facebook page for registration details.

3. Book titles inspire September art

Marco Island Center for the Arts is inviting the public to view the main gallery exhibition “Tall Tale Title – Art Inspired by Book Titles.”

This call to artist mixed media show in the Lauritzen Gallery encourages artists to create artwork based on book titles. The exhibition can be seen from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, from Sept. 3-24.

Lone gondola by Dale and Gail Horn. (Photo: Photo provided)

Information: marcoislandart.org.

In the Rush Gallery: Husband and wife photographers Dale and Gail Horn will be exhibiting their popular destination travel photographs. Their images are printed on aluminum giving the work clarity, vibrancy, sharpness and durability.

In the La Petite Galerie: Rob Eder, the Arts & Humanities Instructor from Marco Island Academy, is stepping out of the classroom to exhibit his most recent art works. He has called the manipulated digital images of scarves and flowers from his garden “pictures.” His work is printed with archival quality inks on Plexiglas, canvas, paper and aluminum. Rob Eder said the images represent the flow of “chi” and growth.

