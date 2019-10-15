Celebrity Birthdays, Oct. 15-21
OCTOBER 15
Anthony Joshua, athlete (30)
OCTOBER 16
John Mayer, singer (42)
OCTOBER 17
Felicity Jones, actress (36)
OCTOBER 18
Zac Efron, actor (32)
OCTOBER 19
John Lithgow, actor (74)
OCTOBER 20
Matt Steffanina, choreographer (33)
OCTOBER 21
Josh Ritter, singer (43)
Guess who?
I am a musician born in Australia on Oct. 16, 1962. I first played trumpet, but found the bass was more my style. I joined a band with a fellow high schooler in Los Angeles. My real name is Michael, but I'm better known by my parasitic stage name.
Answer: Flea
