Chloe Agnew (Photo: Photo provided)

1. Celtic Woman’s Chloe Agnew performs

Marco Island Center for the Arts presents Chloe Agnew a singer, songwriter and actress from Dublin, Ireland.

From the age of 14 she became one of the original and youngest members of the internationally acclaimed music group Celtic Woman. Chloe Agnew’s Musical Interludes concert takes place on from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, at Marco Island Center for the Arts. Reserve your seat now.

The ticket price is $25 for members of the Marco Island Center for the Arts and $30 for non-members. For reservations call the Art Center at 239-394-4221 or visit the website at www.marcoislandart.org.

2. Medicare plan meeting

At 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Oct. 24, Oct. 29, Nov. 5 and Nov. 12.

Join others over muffins and coffee to learn about the different parts and how to choose a plan that meets your needs.

Make your changes – don’t delay as annual enrollment is Oct 15-Dec 7. RSVP to Michele at 239-682-8567 – Perkins, 4335 Tamiami Trail E, Naples.

3. Affordable health screenings

Residents living in and around the Marco Island, Florida can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.

Wesley United Methodist Church, 350 S. Barfield Drive, Marco Island, will host this community event on Oct. 28.

Information: 877-237-1287 or www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.

