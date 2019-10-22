CLOSE

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, the week ahead is a busy one. You may have a speech to deliver or a private performance to put on and that will focus all eyes on you. Rest up while you can.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, don't schedule any extra activities this week because your schedule is full. Family life also will demand a great deal from you. Make a list of things to do and get started.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, slow down and invite a friend over for a cup of coffee or a drink after work. You have to get back to some social occasions, or you can run yourself ragged.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, this week you may feel the need to exert some physical energy. If you have a gym membership, spend several hours working up a sweat.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, stop focusing on things that are beyond your control right now and zero in on the ones that you can tend to. You will quickly see how much control you really have.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, you are in the process of widening your field of possibilities. Right now, traveling far distances could be on your mind. Make it happen.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Resist the temptation to push other people's buttons, Libra. You catch more flies with honey, so take a step back and give others a chance to share their opinions.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

There are some moments when you will feel strongly about big changes on the horizon, Scorpio. This is a week when you will have a clear view of your future goals.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, after a few days of idle coasting, you may get a boost of energy to tackle new things. Others may be amazed at the change.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, this week you may be influenced by someone with a strong personality. Unless you stand behind what this person is offering, do not be swayed by the hard sell.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

You have a tendency to go about your routines with less enthusiasm than in the past, Aquarius. You just may need some new scenery to briefly get you inspired.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

This week may be fairly eventful, Pisces. You may finally address an issue that has been affecting your domestic life.

