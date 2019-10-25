CLOSE

Celebrate the grand finale of the first-ever JW Marriott Marco Island Man v. Chef competition and reality show with the resort team, chefs and “man,” on Friday, Oct. 25. (Photo: Photo provided)

1. Friday: Man v. Chef

Celebrate the grand finale of the first-ever JW Marriott Marco Island Man v. Chef competition and reality show with the resort team, chefs and “man,” on Friday, Oct. 25.

This homecoming celebration allows party goers to taste all of the winning dishes from the show with a spectacular sunset dinner and complimentary beverages from Breakthru Beverage.

Guests will enjoy culinary delights all while the soulful lyrics of award-winning country artist and songwriter Phil Vassar play as a soundtrack to the evening. You will also witness the announcement of the winner of Man v. Chef, season one.

Tickets and space are limited and all proceeds go to the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida. Participating chefs include Melissa Sallman, Eric Vasta, Mikey Termini and Gerald Sombright.

At 6:30 p.m., there’s a cocktail reception and winner announcement; dinner at 7 and the concert at 8 at the JW Marriott Marco Island, 400 South Collier Boulevard, Marco Island.

Tickets are $85. All proceeds from this event benefit the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida. Purchase tickets at ManVsChef.com.

2. Monday: Meals of Hope happy hour, packaging event

Marco Island Meals of Hope confirmed its last “Happy Hour for Hope” of 2019 will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28, at Mango’s Dockside Bistro, Marco Island. Mango’s is graciously hosting this event with drinks at reduced prices and hors d'oeuvres. Marco Island Meals of Hope also confirmed its annual packaging event will be 8:30 a.m., Nov. 16, at Marco Island Charter Middle School. Information: 239-642-6020 or www.mohmi.org.

File: Stone crab claws sit in a cooler. (Photo: Amanda Inscore/The News-Press USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA)

3. This weekend: 2019 Stone Crab Festival

Celebrate the beginning of stone crab season with live music, local vendors and fresh seafood. 5 to 9 p.m., Friday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25 to 27, at Tin City, 1200 Fifth Ave. S., Naples.

Visit the event Facebook page for more information.

